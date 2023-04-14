The lean, green ninjas love pizza, skateboarding, and roundhousing the Foot Clan all the way to Dimension X. While all four of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been trained by Master Splinter in the art of combat, there is a question many fans have: Who is the strongest Ninja Turtle? The answer isn’t quite as cut and dried as one might imagine.

There are certainly two Ninja Turtles whose names fans will be putting forward for this debate. Yet, it’s equally important to realise the other two bros are no slouches either, and have specific skill sets that should put them in automatic contention. See, it’s not so easy, now is it? That said, we have put in the legwork and the research to determine who is the strongest Ninja Turtle. Do keep in mind that strength isn’t confined only to the biceps but also to other aspects, too.

Leonardo

Leo is the leader of the squad. He is the one who takes Master Splinter’s lessons the most seriously and never shirks away from responsibility. As a student, he is at both his mental and physical peak, while remaining humble and realising there is always more for him to learn.

However, Leo’s greatest strength is his willpower. In the comics, the villainous Kitsune utilises mind-control tactics to turn him against his family and become Shredder’s pupil. Leo fights back, though, becoming immune to the manipulation and breaking free. Now that’s radical!

Donatello

There’s no disputing Donnie is the brains of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but is he the strongest Ninja Turtle? Perhaps. While his gadgets have been both a blessing and curse for his family, without his genius the Turtles wouldn’t have the tech required to battle against the likes of intergalactic warlords like Krang.

Donnie’s greatest strength, though, is hopefulness. He is the Ninja Turtle who manages to transport his spirit to another entity, while he repairs his body that seemed beyond repair. For all intents and purposes, Donnie faced the grim reaper and came out on top.

Raphael

When it comes to pure fury, Raph is unstoppable. No matter the number of foes, he is the Ninja Turtle who will dive head first and ask questions later. If someone is going into a battle, there’s no one else you’d want on your side than Raph who lives for the fight.

While most would say his greatest strength is aggression, it’s actually loyalty. Raph sticks by his friends and family through thick and thin. His friendship with Casey Jones is testament to this, as he has proven he will always be there for Casey and be on his side – even when others aren’t.

Michelangelo

Mikey is the life of the party and soul of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. When the chips are down, he’s the Turtle who will crack a joke to cut through the tense atmosphere. He has an uncanny ability to connect with all three of his brothers, even if they all have different personalities and quirks.

Mikey’s biggest strength is heart. The events of The Last Ronin break him down and show how the usually happy Ninja Turtle is devastated by the loss of his family. Yet, Mikey makes a vow and honours their legacy by doing right by Master Splinter and his brothers.

Who is the strongest Ninja Turtle?

Any four of the brothers could be a serious contender to be considered the strongest Ninja Turtle. Taking into account what happens in The Last Ronin, though, Mikey needs to take the top spot here. He has no family to lean on – only a few friends – but he does battle against the new and improved Foot led by Shredder’s grandson, Oroku Hiroto, and frees New York from his maniacal grasp. What’s particularly remarkable is how Mikey seems to have channelled all the best qualities of his father and brothers, as well as their spirits, in his mission. He becomes an intelligent, selfless, and aggressive fighting machine who fights for honour and family. And for that reason alone, he is the strongest Ninja Turtle.

Credit: Artwork by Ruben Valente