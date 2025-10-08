While fans are waiting for a sequel to Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters, fans are forced to rewatch the film over and over. And that’s usually when they begin to pick up on interesting Easter eggs. Except, now they’ve latched onto something oddly specific. Turns out, Zoey never says Mira’s name in KPop Demon Hunters. Not once. And the fandom has some deep thoughts about it.

Over on Reddit, threads have blown up with this discovery. “Anyone else realize that Zoey never says Mira’s name?” one fan posted. Another chimed in, “Does Zoey have a full conversation with Mira anywhere in the movie? The focus is usually on Rumi when they’re both in the scene.” And the more people looked, the stranger it became. “Zoey keeps glancing at Mira and Rumi to gauge their reactions from the very start…” one user noted.

Some believe it points to emotional distance. Maybe Zoey, the group’s maknae and lyricist, doesn’t name Mira because she’s still an outsider, a Korean-American who doesn’t quite fit into the rhythm of the group yet. Others think it’s tied to Zoey’s arc. A few fans even connect it to the film’s lore, suggesting Zoey joined the group later or has memory gaps. One Redditor recalled co-director Maggie Kang saying she wanted to “delve deeper into the backstories of Mira and Zoey” in future installments.

Image Credit: Netflix

Or maybe they’re just overthinking, and none of it was intentional at all. Maybe it just… happened. But even if it was an accident, fans have turned it into something much more.

When a KPop Demon Hunters sequel eventually arrives, everyone will be waiting for the moment Zoey finally says Mira’s name. Maybe it’ll happen mid-battle, or in a quiet confession scene, either way, it will probably hit hard.

