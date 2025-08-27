Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix are already talking about KPop Demon Hunters 2, the sequel to the animated musical that turned into a global phenomenon this summer. Since its June release, the movie has racked up more than 236 million views on Netflix, making it the streamer’s most-watched English-language film ever and surpassing Red Notice. On top of that, its sing-along theatrical release in late August brought in an estimated $19.2 million, topping the North American box office despite only being in about 1,700 theaters. That’s a first for Netflix and a big win for a movie that started as a relatively low-key release.

The story follows Huntr/x, a fictional three-member K-pop girl group with a secret: when they’re not topping the Billboard Hot 100, they’re hunting demons. Lead singer Rumi, voiced by Arden Cho, takes center stage, but co-director Maggie Kang has hinted the sequel could dive into the backstories of bandmates Zoey and Mira. “We’ve set up so much for potential backstory. Obviously, there’s a lot of questions that are left unanswered and areas that are not explored, and we had to do that because there’s only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes … This was Rumi’s story, and we have backstories for Zoey and Mira,” Kang said in an interview with Variety.

Critics loved it, too. With a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, KPop Demon Hunters has been called “a fast and funny genre mash-up that puts most theatrical animated releases to shame.” The soundtrack is a hit in its own right. Ejae, the 33-year-old K-pop songwriter and singing voice of Rumi, co-wrote the movie’s biggest hits, including “Golden” and “Your Idol.” At one point, the soundtrack made history by landing four songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 simultaneously. “I’m speechless. This has all been insane. I’ve been crying a lot,” Ejae told fans at a sing-along screening in Los Angeles.

The commercial side of things is just as interesting. Sony produced the movie, but Netflix covered the full $100 million budget plus a $25 million fee and secured full streaming rights, while Sony retains a cut of soundtrack and publishing revenue. Merchandise belongs to Netflix. Some insiders argue Sony gave away a theatrical cash cow, but estimates suggest the studio could be looking at profit margins of 20–30%, well above the typical 10–12% range for animated films. The partnership has been smooth, helped by the fact that Netflix animation chief Hannah Minghella and Sony Animation head Kristine Belson have a shared history at the studio.

The sing-along version, first released in theaters over the August 22–24 weekend, sold out more than 1,300 screenings across North America, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Afterward, Netflix shifted the version onto its platform worldwide, turning the theatrical experiment into a global streaming event.

Talks for KPop Demon Hunters 2 are still early. Directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, who co-wrote and directed the first film, are expected to return. With the original movie dominating both streaming and the charts, the sequel seems inevitable. The next chapter for Rumi, Mira, and Zoey could expand the world of Huntr/x even further, blending music, demon hunting, and K-pop spectacle for fans who can’t get enough of the girl group’s supernatural adventures.

The first movie set the bar high. If KPop Demon Hunters 2 delivers, it could become another rare crossover hit that performs in theaters, charts on Billboard, and dominates streaming at the same time. Your next demon-slaying playlist might already be on its way.

