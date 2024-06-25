In the quaint town of Cabot Cove, where murder seemed to strike with alarming regularity, Jessica Fletcher, the beloved amateur sleuth and author in Murder, She Wrote, was always at the centre of the action. This unlikely detective never failed to unmask the criminals. She was effective – almost too effective, one could say. What we’re trying to say is, what if Murder, She Wrote‘s Jessica Fletcher is not the hero we all think she is? What if she’s been the one hidden behind every insidious crime committed in Cabot Cove? Was sweet Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury ) a serial killer on the loose?

The Seeds of Suspicion

The idea of her being behind some of the show’s most heinous crimes is nothing new. It was the usual water cooler talkback when the show first aired. I mean, it makes sense: murders just kept happening wherever Jessica went. There’s a point when these things stop being a mere coincidence, right?

The theory posits that Jessica Fletcher’s dark nature is hidden beneath her refined exterior. Every episode of “Murder, She Wrote” follows a predictable pattern: a murder occurs, Jessica investigates, and eventually, the killer confesses. But what if these confessions are not genuine but merely Jessica’s skewed recollections of the events?

Questioning Jessica’s Reliability

To support this theory, one must question Jessica’s reliability as a narrator. She is often present at the crime scene or near it, which conveniently puts her in a position to discover clues and evidence. Furthermore, she has a knack for arriving just in time to witness crucial moments, almost as if she’s orchestrating the events herself.

One of the most compelling aspects of this theory is the question of motive. Why would Jessica Fletcher, a charming, elderly woman, embark on a killing spree in the first place?

The Writer’s Inspiration

Some suggest that her prolific writing career might not be as lucrative as it seems, and murder is her way of creating a constant stream of material for her novels. After all, she is a successful mystery writer, and what better way to find inspiration than by committing the crimes herself?

Let’s also remember that the show is infamous for how quickly the perps confess once Jessica has them “cornered.” Could it be that these confessions are nothing more than a smokescreen designed to deflect suspicion away from Jessica? Perhaps she uses her storytelling prowess to manipulate the situation, leaving the real culprits with no choice but to confess.

The Reality Behind The ‘Jessica Fletcher Is A Serial Killer‘ Theory

As much as the theory makes sense the more you think of it, the truth is that there’s nothing that profound within the confines of Murder, She Wrote. The series was a straightforward soap about a writer with the worst luck in the world – she never committed any of the murders. She wasn’t one of those scary old horror grandmas.

The creators of the show have never hinted at such a dark twist, and it’s unlikely they ever intended for the character to be perceived in this way. Still, the idea that someone as sweet-looking as Murder, She Wrote‘s Jessica Fletcher could be a serial killer actually makes perfect sense. After all, it’s not like you need to look a certain way to be granted a killer’s license or something like that.

Sure, we can speculate and come up with wild theories, but at the end of the day, the Jessica we know and love uses her brilliant mind for good. She’s brought light and justice to the dark corners of Cabot Cove time and again. So, as far as fans are concerned, Jessica Fletcher remains one of the good ones.

Tell us, do you believe that Murder, She Wrote’s Jessica Fletcher was a serial killer? Also, check out other cool fan theories: Wednesday’s Thing is Ash William’s missing hand and the weird connection between Mary Poppins & Pennywise the Clown.

Murder, She Wrote Professional writer and amateur sleuth Jessica Fletcher uses her intellect, charm, and persistence to get to the bottom of every crime she encounters. Creator: Peter S. Fischer, Richard Levinson, William Link Cast: Angela Lansbury, William Windom, Ron Masak Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery Number of Seasons: 12 Streaming Service: CBS