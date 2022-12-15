In this listicle, we’ll take a look at 10 new movies about tech and the things about it that inspire us and also terrify us.

Our modern lives have become intrinsically connected to tech. In every little aspect of our daily routines, technology is there for us to use — from our phones that allow us to communicate instantly from anywhere on Earth to our cars which can drive themselves so we don’t even need to pay attention while driving down the freeway anymore, the line between humans and machines has blurred considerably over time.

The steady march of technological progress has always been a common theme in sci-fi stories, but now it’s something that most people experience firsthand without ever leaving their homes or offices each day. As is to be expected, this has led to tech becoming an increasingly noticeable plot point in modern sci-fi flicks.

Here’s our list of the best new movies (2022) about tech.

10. 65

We’ll begin our list with a film that’s so recent that it hasn’t even been released yet. Originally slated for a 2022 release, 65 has seen its theatrical release pushed back to March 2023. The film stars Adam Driver as a test pilot who crash-lands on an unknown planet. Things take a turn for the worse when he discovers that he has somehow managed to travel back in time to Earth, 65 million years ago.

Starring Adam Driver, this sci-fi thriller goes from space exploration to Jurassic survival in a flash, and it promises to be an entertaining blockbuster to open the Summer in the right mood.

9. The Adam Project

Speaking of time-travelling films, this year also saw the release of Netflix’s The Adam Project. The movie stars Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo in a touching story about family and time machines. The Adam Project went through development hell for a decade before it was finally released on Netflix this year.

The original draft of the film painted pretty much the same picture, with the only difference being that the project was supposed to star Tom Cruise in the lead role. In the end, it was the dynamic duo of Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds who finally made The Adam Project a reality.

8. Choose or Die

Fans of old-school text-based video games will surely love Netflix’s Choose or Die. This British horror thriller has all the markings of an instant B-movie classic, complete with Robert Englund – from A Nightmare on Elm Street fame – in the role of the “terror director” villain.

The plot revolves around a cursed video game that has the power to alter real life. When it comes into contact with Kayla, a young college dropout, the game turns her otherwise normal life into a living hell.

7. Moonfall

It might not feel like it, but we’re in the middle of a Space Age renaissance. All the buzz about missions to Mars and the possibility of returning to the Moon means that it’s time for space flicks to become the centre of attention once again. However, not all of them can be great, and that’s just what happens with Moonfall.

Starring Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry, this sci-fi flick follows a team of astronauts sent on a mission to repair a satellite. However, ten years after the mission ends in failure, the Moon’s orbit begins to deteriorate. It’s a race against time as NASA tries to pinpoint the reason why Earth might soon collide with its only natural satellite.

6. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Released last year, The Mitchells vs. the Machines is an amazingly great animated film that follows the titular Mitchell family on the craziest road trip of their lives. During a long-awaited family vacation, the family finds themselves in the middle of a tech uprising, and they’ll have to learn how to fight it if they want to make it back home in one piece.

This is not only one of the best but also one of the most fun new movies about tech in 2022.

5. Ron’s Gone Wrong

Also released last year is Ron’s Gone Wrong, a touching 3D animated movie starring Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer. The film showcases the friendship between a boy and his Apple-like android which is seemingly defective.

The movie serves as a reminder of how technology can control most aspects of our daily routines, but it also can be a great companion as long as we know how to use it.

4. Finch

Though it was released late last year, Finch flew under many people’s radars. This film starring Tom Hanks is perhaps the closest we’ll ever have to a live-action re-telling of Wall-E.

Taking place on a post-apocalyptic Earth, Finch follows a dying man and his trusty dog. Reflexing on his mortality, Finch, who could be the last man on Earth, creates a robot to take care of his dog once he’s gone. However, the robot still has a lot to learn about what it means to be human, and so, a life-changing trip begins.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you definitely should. Apple TV+’s Finch is definitely one of the best new movies about tech in 2022.

3. Bigbug

Extremely bizarre and unbelievably 80s, Bigbug doesn’t look like the kind of film that even gets made anymore. Set in a fictionalized version of 2045 where artificial intelligence controls nearly every aspect of human life, Bigbug explores what would happen when a dependent civilization is faced with a massive machine uprising.

Featuring some incredibly creative designs and a wicked sense of humour, Bigbug is a thrilling comedy that has to be seen to be believed.

2. Everything Everywhere All at Once

With the advent of the “Multiverses” as a narrative tool, a film like Everything Everywhere All at Once felt almost inevitable. The plot follows a woman who meets her husband from an alternate universe, who tells her that she invented Multiverse-jumping technology that allows people to surf between realities.

With a killer nihilist on her tail, and the impact of her life choices weighing her down, all eyes are set on the owner of a small laundromat, as she might be the only one capable of saving the Multiverse.

1. Kimi

Kimi deals with the increasingly worrying matter of digital privacy in the age of information. Angela, an employee at tech giant Amygdala, discovers some criminal affairs might be going on at her company. However, her extreme agoraphobia prevents her from leaving her apartment.

Starring Zoë Kravitz, Kimi is a gripping thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat all the way through. Not only does the movie introduce its tech-related conundrum in a believable setting, but it’s also one of the very first films to use the COVID-19 lockdowns and their social ramifications as an engaging plot point.

Tell us, are there any new movies about tech we’re missing from the list?