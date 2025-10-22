Science has spoken, and the scientists have the heart rate numbers to back it up. Sinister is now officially the scariest horror movie ever made… again. And the better news is that you can now stream it for free on Tubi. No subscription needed. Now, you’ve officially run out of excuses not to finally see it.

As they do every year, The Science of Scare Project set out to find the horror film that gets hearts pounding the hardest. To do this, they gathered 250 brave souls (or victims), strapped them to a chair and connected them to heart monitors, before binging a long list of terrifying horror films. The team then created a “Scare Score” out of 100, combining heart rate spikes and stress levels to see which movie actually pushed viewers’ heart rates up the most.

This year’s winner was Sinister again (after falling out of the top place a few years ago). The 2012 film, directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Ethan Hawke as a true-crime writer who moves his family into a murder house, has often been at the top of horror lists curated by fans and critics. So it’s no surprise seeing it here again.

Image Credit: Summit Entertainment

The film scored a terrifying 96 out of 100, just beating the Zoom-based horror Host by just one point. According to the study, the average viewer’s heart rate climbed from a resting 64 BPM to 86 during the movie, peaking at 131 BPM.

What makes Sinister so effective is its mix of dread and shock. Derrickson’s direction and C. Robert Cargill’s script take what could’ve been a standard haunted house setup and turn it into something special. And then there’s the film’s monster, Mr Boogie, a silent, bag-faced demon to contend with, too.

Since its release 13 years ago, Sinister has been hailed as one of modern horror’s crown jewels. Even newer horror films like Talk To Me, Smile, and Hereditary don’t come close to beating it. In fact, only three other films (Skinamarink, Insidious, and Host) managed to break the 90-point barrier. And if you’re wondering where classics like The Exorcist and Halloween ranked? Well, I’m afraid to say, they barely cracked a 70.

So, bearing all that in mind, are you finally ready to watch the scariest movie of all time? Sinister is waiting for you on Tubi. For free. Just make sure your heart’s in good condition.

