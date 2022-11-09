Sylvester Stallone is already part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Starhawk in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. He stars as one of the members of the original Ravagers. He has also been teasing that he is going to be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. While he seems to thoroughly enjoy the part, The Hollywood Reporter wanted to know if he would enjoy playing any other character in the MCU. His reply was quite surprising.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone Is A Superhero In Prime Video’s Samaritan

During their in-depth feature on Sylvester Stallone, they asked him questions about his long acting career and, of course, the question of his ideal Marvel character in the MCU came up. When asked about which he thought he could pull off, the answer was the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director, Nick Fury.

While it came up that he was almost cast as Richard Donner’s Superman, he shared that he didn’t think he had a superhero appearance. “I don’t look like any comic-book character. Like I could have never played The Terminator. No one would make a reboot with a crooked mouth and voice that sounds like a pallbearer. It just doesn’t work. But yes. Who was the guy Sam Jackson ended up playing?” where the interviewer offered Nick Fury. “Yeah. I thought I could have done something like that, where I’m not the main guy.”

RELATED: How Sylvester Stallone’s Failed Beverly Hills Cop Script Still Became a Hit

Where is Stallone at the Moment?

While we might not see him as Marvel’s Nick Fury because that spot is already taken, we might see Sylvester Stallone in the third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy. However, Paramount’s new Tulsa King seems to be keeping him busy for now. The first official reveal trailer of the show was released in October.

The synopsis reads:

“Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he’s released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie’s henchman. Jay will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots.”

The show is being made by Paramount+’s current powerhouse creator who was behind Yellowstone, 1883, and Mayer of Kingstown.

While the role of Nick Fury in the Marvel Universe is already filled, we could totally see Sylvester Stallone pull it off too — perhaps even as a multiverse variant?

RELATED: Demolition Man 2: Sylvester Stallone’s Best Movie Needs a Sequel

Tell us, which Marvel character would you like to see Sylvester Stallone play?