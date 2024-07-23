In one of The Beast Within‘s most pivotal scenes, the young Willow (Caoilinn Springall) follows her parents, Imogen (Ashleigh Cummings) and Noah (Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington), into the forest where she witnesses her father’s horrific transformation. The audience doesn’t see it, but Willow’s reaction signifies this is an event that changes her forever.

That’s the key to Alexander J. Farrell’s The Beast Within, as the uneasy whispers and allusions dominate the proceedings. This isn’t a blood-fueled entanglement that leaves guts and glory at every corner; it’s about the unseen, subtle terror lurking in the shadows. The film prods and provokes with an atmospheric and broody rumbling, only roaring into its true form just before the credits roll and changing the context of everything viewed up until that point.

On a surface level, The Beast Within demonstrates the hallmarks of a typical werewolf film. A cursed man needs to be tied up before the full moon rises or else all hell breaks loose. Inevitably, his family suffers as a result of his actions, since they never know if it’s the beast or man they will be dealing with. The Beast Within sets itself apart by presenting the story through the eyes of Willow and how the familial curse impacts her as a young child. She lives her life in a constant state of fear and anxiety because of the hidden-but-not-so-hidden secret that hangs like an albatross around their home’s neck.

Springall chews up every scene as Willow. The audience can’t help but sympathize with Willow’s plight and get behind her as she navigates the never-ending dread and impending doom. Her heartbreaking loneliness and longing for a non-chaotic home emanate throughout the story, as her only real support system appears to be the caring Waylon (James Cosmo), who attempts everything to get her out of this dangerous situation. Cummings and Harington’s performances as Imogen and Noah, respectively, prove to be equally as powerful, as they portray a couple grappling with the endless storm on two fronts. They are not in the best position to consider Willow’s needs, as they deal with their own demons.

Expectedly, Farrell and Greer Ellison’s script explores the obvious here, internalizing and evoking the iconic Samuel Johnson quote : “He who makes a beast out of himself gets rid of the pain of being a man.” It questions where the man ends and the beast begins, or if they are one and the same at the end of the day. The Beast Within doesn’t stop there, though, digging even deeper into this concept and stepping into the same spiritual territory as Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth.

Once the werewolf gimmick fades and the extended metaphors become clearer, it becomes a harrowing discussion about the effects of cruelty, abuse, and the justifications that people make to defend monstrous actions. While not clear upon the first watching, a second viewing reveals the lengths that people go to in order to protect bad behaviour and gaslight others into believing a “sickness” must exist to explain away a person’s misdeeds.

The Beast Within establishes itself as one of the smartest horror movies of 2024. Farrell deliberately plays with the tropes to convince the audience they are watching a werewolf film; however, the filmmaker subverts expectations with a finale that adds another crucial layer that changes everything. The best part? Farrell leaves it all open to interpretation, encouraging conversation about the film’s true message and what’s real and isn’t here.

The Beast Within After a series of strange events leads her to question her family's isolated life on a fortified compound deep in the English wilds, 10-year-old Willow follows her parents on one of their secret late-night treks to the heart of the forest. Studio: Well Go USA Entertainment, Paradox House, Future Artists Entertainment Running Time: 1h 37m Release Date: Jul 26, 2024 Cast: Kit Harington, Ashleigh Cummings, James Cosmo Director: Alexander J. Farrell Writers: Greer Ellison, Alexander J. Farrell Genre: Horror, Drama, Mystery & Thriller Box Office: N/A