Not everyone is a massive fan of David Corenswet as the Man of Steel. That much is clear. I myself am still—yes, still—struggling to accept that I will not be seeing Henry Cavill don the blue and red suit in James Gunn’s new Superman movie (a sentiment I probably convey more often than I should). However, as more and more footage from the upcoming film is made public, things appear promising for Corenswet’s version of the character (though we have been duped by trailers before—we’re looking at you, Jurassic World: Dominion). But if there’s anyone who has earned the right to an opinion on the matter, it’s the Superman & Lois actor, who has been portraying the character in the Arrowverse since 2016. Tyler Hoechlin recently spoke with Screen Rant about David Corenswet’s upcoming portrayal of Superman, revealing his true feelings about the actor picking up the baton for the iconic role.

“I’m so looking forward to see what they’re going to do with it. I think they’re great. I’m [a] huge, huge Guardians [of the Galaxy] fan, so I can’t wait to see what James has done with it. David [Corenswet] sent me a really nice note before they started shooting. He’s a very, very classy guy, so I wish him and Rachel and Nick and everybody there the best. And for the fans too! I just hope it’s the best movie of the year.”

At this point, we are all hoping for a win for the Man of Steel. The last solo film for Superman was in 2013, so it’s been a while since we’ve been able to follow a story centred purely on his character’s development and journey on the big screen. Fortunately, Hoechlin’s adaptation of the hero for the small screen filled a significant void for fans.

In the last several years, the Teen Wolf actor has emerged as one of the most loved representations of Supes, with many fans praising him as one of the best to don the red cape. But, with the hugely successful series ending this year, we’ll need more adventures for Superman on the big screen, and that all depends on how well James Gunn’s upcoming picture fares with fans.

Even I can set my bias aside and hope the new film does justice to the famous superhero and satisfies fans’ expectations. For now, we wait until the movie arrives at theatres on July 11, 2025.

