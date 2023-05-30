In a world where the problems seem endless and insurmountable, it’s time to get back to basics and solve issues with Hadoukens and Shoryukens. Yet, there’s something different about the Street Fighter 6 game. There’s a certain familiarity and comfort to this latest instalment in this legendary Capcom franchise, but it is instilled with a new attitude and aesthetic to usher in the next generation of fighting game fans.

The game is split into three modes: Battle Hub, Fighting Grounds, and World Tour. Battle Hub is an interactive online lobby mode where players can walk around with their created avatars and challenge each other, as well as do some other fun stuff (no spoilers here). Fighting Grounds is the mode most players will be familiar with, as this is the place for arcade, training, and local and online matches. World Tour is the new kid on the block here, and it will be discussed later in the review.

Fresher than freshly squeezed OJ

By now, fans have seen the new looks for legacy characters and the newcomers in Street Fighter 6. It’s a combination of modern anime and hip-hop culture that comes across in both the street culture designs of the characters, environments, and even the in-game music. While the elitists may turn up their noses at this approach, there is a flair and renewed vigour in the look and atmosphere of the game here. It feels fresh and contemporary, bridging the gap between the old and new – instead of recycling the older aesthetics and simply adding a different filter.

Street Fighter 6 is a new gameplay experience

Remember the days of jotting down a character’s special move than turning upside down and inside out while using the joystick to (hopefully) execute it? Well, Street Fighter 6 still allows a player to do that if they choose through the Classic Control Type. There’s nothing quite as smooth and rewarding as to hit those special moves and combos by hitting the right combination before an opponent hits theirs.

There are also two other Control options that merit major discussion here: Modern and Dynamic. In Modern, it simplifies the moves so that players can unleash specials and combos by hitting a specific button and direction. This makes it far easier for anyone to jump into the action and feel as if they are a part of the game without having to memorise all the controls. Similarly, Dynamic allows the opportunity for certain moves to be attributed to a specific button. Of course, it simplifies the action, but there is a catch: it takes up space and it won’t allow for versatile attacks under that button’s section.

Street Fighter 6‘s gameplay mechanics also encourage players to learn their blocks and parries as they will be pivotal in battles against tougher opponents. While it’s all too easy to go gung-ho and spam the attack buttons, this is one game where it’s advised to know when it’s best to wait for the right opening rather than get annihilated in a heartbeat.

Street Fighter: The RPG Game?

World Tour is the newest mode in Street Fighter 6. A player creates an avatar for a single-player campaign in an explorable RPG world that should be familiar to Capcom video game fans. The created character completes tasks in this world, builds up their EXP, and kits out their appearance, while learning from the different masters to shape and create a unique fighting style and discover the true meaning of strength.

Unquestionably, World Tour is an innovative and fun mode that makes full use of the Street Fighter Universe to tell a new and engaging story, putting the player at the centre of it all. The character created here is also able to be used in Battle Mode, so putting in the time could prove fruitful in the end. That said, the question remains, if players will gravitate toward this mode rather than the Battle Hub or Fighting Grounds? Most fans love the fact fighting games provide an easy pick-up-and-play style for matches – whenever and wherever. Are they willing to invest hours into shaping a brand-new character when they could just use Luke or Ryu to kick butt after a day’s hard work? It remains to be seen.

The evolution of Street Fighter is here

Much like Mortal Kombat X heralded a new beginning for Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and all their pals, Street Fighter 6 does the same for Ryu, Guile, and the cast here. It doesn’t completely dismantle the franchise and built itself from the ground up again, but it looks at what worked, what needed fine-tuning, and modernises it. With all the major fighting franchises releasing titles this year, Street Fighter 6 has set the benchmark with a roundhouse of resounding resolution.