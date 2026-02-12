The rain doesn’t just fall in the first trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s Spider-Noir. It pours. Hard. Streets glisten. Shadows swallow whole buildings. And right in the middle of 1930s New York stands Nicolas Cage, 62, trench coat collar up, fedora pulled low, looking like a man who hasn’t slept in years. Yes, that looks like Spider-Man Noir, alright. The trailer perfectly captures everything we love about the character.

Sony Pictures Television is taking Marvel somewhere it hasn’t really gone in live-action before. Spider-Noir premieres in black & white and color on MGM+ on May 25, 2026, before rolling out globally on Prime Video on May 27.

This isn’t Peter Parker. Cage plays Ben Reilly. And in this world, nobody calls him Spider-Man. He’s “The Spider.” He’s not a quippy teen juggling homework and words like “with great power comes great responsibility”. He’s a seasoned private investigator, worn down and broke.

Prime Video’s press release adds another layer: “Back in the day, Ben Reilly was the superhero known as The Spider. After a personal tragedy, he stepped away from his heroic alter ego. Only an extraordinary case could call this down-on-his-luck private investigator to drop the ordinary man act and put his mask back on.”

That’s the hook. A former hero dragged back into the fight by a case that cuts close.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Cage already voiced the Spider-Man Noir variant in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but this version looks very different. It’s filmed as a film noir, the moody, shadow-drenched style of filmmaking that emerged in Hollywood during the 1940s and 1950s. Lots of shadows. Voiceover Narration. Dark alleys. Cool camera angles.

The supporting cast backs him up with real weight. Lamorne Morris plays Robbie Robertson. Li Jun Li steps in as Cat Hardy. Karen Rodriguez is Janet. Jack Huston takes on Flint Marko, better known as Sandman. Brendan Gleeson, 70, looms as crime boss Silvermane.

Harry Bradbeer (Enola Holmes, As the Beast Sleeps) directs the first two episodes and executive produces, alongside co-showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal also serve as executive producers, keeping one foot in the Spider-Verse legacy while pushing this into new territory.

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

One detail that says everything about the creative ambition: the series will stream in both black-and-white and color. Your choice. Watch it like a 1930s crime reel or in modern polish. Whatever you decide, this looks like a fun ride. And Cage looks right at home in the shadows.

Watch the Spider-Noir trailer below.

