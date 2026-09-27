The daughter of actor Geoffrey Lewis and graphic designer Glenis Batley, Juliette knew she wanted to perform by age 7. She landed her first gig at 12, in the Showtime miniseries Home Fires (1987). From there, she picked up steady TV work on I Married Dora and The Wonder Years.

At 14, she completely emancipated herself from her parents, and it wasn’t because of any bad blood between them. It was done to side-step California’s strict child labor laws, which limited the number of hours a minor could work per day.

Being an ’emancipated minor’ meant Lewis could work adult hours and compete for adult roles. Lewis has said that other actor parents pointed her toward the move, naming Uma Thurman and Giovanni Ribisi as others who did the same.

Juliette Lewis as a Teen: Christmas Vacation, Brad Pitt, and a Mugshot

Image Credit: Hughes Entertainment, Warner Bros. Pictures

By 15, Juliette Lewis was living many teenagers’ dream: she had dropped out of high school to focus on acting full-time. In her off-time, she hit the club scene (but was arrested at 16 for being underage). Decades later, she sold t-shirts with her mugshot on.

At 16, she was dating Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt in a high-profile relationship that had fans on the edge of their seats. That same year, she played Audrey Griswold in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989).

Lewis carried herself with a confidence well beyond her years, which is exactly what caught the attention of Martin Scorsese when he cast her in Cape Fear.

Seventeen-year-old Lewis wasn’t intimidated by meeting and working alongside Robert De Niro, her co-star. This is what she told the Los Angeles Times in a 1991 interview: “And I don’t say I’m as good as him. I’m just confident about my own abilities.”

The Improvised Cape Fear Thumb Scene With Robert De Niro

Playing Danielle Bowden opposite De Niro’s Max Cady in Cape Fear (1991), Lewis found herself in a scene where Cady corners her character in a high school auditorium.

When De Niro suddenly probed his thumb toward her mouth mid-scene, Lewis’s first instinct was to push it away. But then she sucked on it, staying in character even though she was clearly caught off-guard.

Scorsese kept the raw, unscripted reaction in the final cut, and it became one of the most unsettling, talked-about scenes of the decade.

Juliette Lewis’ ’90s Movies: Woody Allen, Oliver Stone, and a Tarantino Script

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures, Regency Enterprises, Alcor Films, Ixtlan Productions, New Regency Pictures, JD Productions

At just 18, Cape Fear earned Lewis Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress. While she didn’t win either award, directors took notice, and a slew of major roles followed:

‘Rain’ in Husbands and Wives (1992)

‘Becky’ in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

‘Adele Corners’ in Kalifornia (1993)

‘Mallory Knox’ in Natural Born Killers (1994)

‘Kate Fuller’ in From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) (directed by Robert Rodriguez, written by Quentin Tarantino)

Her unpolished, intense, and edgy performances set Lewis apart from other Hollywood starlets at the time and gave rise to a dedicated, cult-like following.

Juliette and the Licks: Her Rock Band With Dave Grohl on Drums

Rather than ride her typecasting until she became the predictable choice for psychological thrillers, Lewis dialed back her acting for a while, though she still popped up in comedies like Old School (2003) and Starsky & Hutch (2004).

In 2003, she became the frontwoman for Juliette and the Licks. The high-energy alternative rock band produced two well-received albums, and they toured extensively between 2003 and 2009. Their second album welcomed Dave Grohl on drums (yes, that Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters and Nirvana).

Where Is Juliette Lewis Now? Yellowjackets, Broadway, and Cape Fear (2026)

Image Credit: Eat the Cat, Amblin Television, UCP, Sikelia Productions

In 2021, Lewis found a fresh wave of recognition through Showtime’s Yellowjackets. She played adult Natalie in a performance strong enough that IndieWire crowned 2022 ‘the year of Juliette Lewis.’

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She followed it with Welcome to Chippendales (2022-2023), which earned her an Emmy nomination, and a string of film roles that show no sign of slowing down. In spring 2026, she made her Broadway debut as Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show.

In a fitting turn, 2026 brought her back to where this all started. She joined Apple TV’s Cape Fear series, 35 years after the original film made her a star.

Spoiler warning: In the new show, Juliette Lewis now plays Crystal Cady, the unstable half-sister of Javier Bardem’s Max Cady. The big twist at the end of Season 1 reveals that it was Crystal who committed the murder Max went to prison for. With Scorsese’s Cape Fear turning 35 on November 15, 2026, it’s the perfect time to watch both back-to-back.

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Apple TV’s Cape Fear is exclusive to Apple TV. Scorsese’s 1991 original, however, streams on Prime Video. It’s also free to watch on Tubi, and can be rented on Apple TV and Fandango at Home.