Doug Liman’s Road House punched its way onto Prime Video on March 21. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Daniela Melchior, and Conor McGregor, the remake of the cult 1989 film received praise upon release for being a throwback to late ’80s action films and not trying to imitate its predecessor too much. While it’s unlikely to win any Oscars for Best Picture or Best Screenplay in any decade, it’s big, dumb fun that keeps people away from watching and supporting horrendous reality television for a while.

One person who enjoyed the film was British action superstar Scott Adkins. However, the martial artist turned actor pointed out valid criticism about the movie, which suggests a wider problem in the film industry and its inability to be as authentic as possible.

What did Scott Adkins say about Road House?

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter before that grumpy garden gnome took over and turned it into a communal toilet), Scott Adkins gave his thoughts on Road House after Amazon Studios announced it was the number one film around the world on its platform.

Adkins posted: “I really enjoyed Road House. Doug Liman – great job subverting genre & Gyllenhaal in amazing shape, respect! What a debut from [Conor McGregor]. Happy when a movie like this does well as it’s my bread & butter but c’mon, what’s with the CGI fight scenes?! Swayze didn’t need it.”

Adkins isn’t the only person who has noticed this, since other fans spotted a few fight sequences that featured more effects than what covered Henry Cavill’s bushy upper lip in Josstice League. It’s also not the only use of CGI in a peculiar place either. Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out how Conor McGregor’s stomach tattoo was altered in the original trailer. In the real world, McGregor has his surname sprawled across his stomach, while in the film it received CGI magic to become “Knox Knox Knox” – the name of his character.

Did Road House need to use CGI for its fight scenes?

Of course, no one expects actors to decimate their bodies for the enjoyment of the blood-lusting public. They are performers playing a part, and their safety should be the primary concern for any and every filmmaker. It makes logical sense to utilize CGI to avoid potentially life-threatening scenarios – such as explosions, gunfights, or particularly risky stunt scenes. Yet, it seems excessive for a good old-fashioned bare-knuckle fistfight.

Already there’s much talk about choppy editing and shaky cam in the action genre as it’s often done to cover up the poor fight prowess of the performers or the lack of choreography. Compare this approach to a consistent shot that shows off the preparation the actors and crew put into the fight scene, and it’s like night and day. This is the reason Scott Adkins’ films often feature better action than major blockbusters since he and his co-stars are performing the fights in real time, and they’re being captured in a fluid motion.

Even though Doug Liman might have thought the addition of CGI could spice up Road House in places, it wasn’t necessary for the fight scenes. There’s a rawness to seeing people slugging it out, even if it’s sometimes messy and not always perfect. That’s what real fighting is. Filmmakers really need to stop thinking they can fix everything in post and through the use of special effects. In this case, the budget shouldn’t have been funneled to the CGI department; more time should have been spent on choreography and training the actors to get the dance right.

Tell us, do you think Scott Adkins is right about the Road House remake? Let us know in the comments down below.