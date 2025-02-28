’90s kids have been struck hard by the unexpected news of Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. Throughout her career, the child star captivated fans in several well-loved films and TV shows, but her portrayal of Dawn Summers on Buffy the Vampire Slayer will always have a special place in the hearts of those who grew up glued to the Slayerverse.

Many cast members from the hit vampire series—the one that had us all hooked on the supernatural world long before Twilight or The Vampire Diaries made the undead trendy again—have flocked to social media to express their condolences and memories of working with Trachtenberg. However, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s tribute to Michelle Trachtenberg may be the one to have us all reaching for the tissues.

Gellar paid homage to her former co-star on Instagram by captioning a series of photos of the two of them with a play on the words of farewell her character shared with Dawn in the Buffy season 5 finale, The Gift.

“Michelle, listen to me. Listen. I love you. I will always love you. The hardest thing in this world, is to live in it. I will be brave. I will live… for you’ 💔💔💔🗝️,” Gellar wrote.

Naturally, Gellar’s heartfelt message made her followers feel sentimental and nostalgic for the memorable roles that brought the two TV sisters together.

In response to a comment stating, “We all lost a little sister,” one fan wrote, “That’s it right there, Michelle as Dawn totally embodied the little sister role, and she played her so well, she was just the right combination of sweet and innocence and annoying, boundary-pushing teen. She was funny, graceful and so, so talented. This really hurts.”

“This post broke me 💔 🗝️,” wrote another fan, echoing the sentiments of many others in the comments.

It’s easy to tell that fans were won over by Michelle Trachtenberg’s portrayal of Dawn Summers alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar on Buffy from 2000 to 2003. Her character added a distinct dynamic to the series that resonated with viewers, so much so that she received a Teen Choice Award nomination for choice TV sidekick in 2001.

But she will also be remembered for her portrayal of many other beloved characters, including the smart and ambitious Casey Carlyle from the film Ice Princess and the crafty Upper East Side villain Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl—roles that we couldn’t possibly imagine anybody else playing quite as well.

The 39-year-old actress was discovered unresponsive at her apartment in New York City on Wednesday, May 26, 2025. Many people continue to question what might have caused such a horrible tragedy in the wake of her unexpected death. However, the exact cause of Michelle Trachtenberg’s death will not be determined , as her family has reportedly refused an autopsy for religious reasons.

Since there is no suspicion of foul play, the medical examiner did not overturn the conclusion. Nonetheless, a number of outlets speculate that her recent liver transplant could have played a role in her untimely passing.