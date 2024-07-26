While most of South Africa has been blessed with uncapped electricity for the past 100 days, investing in a power solution is never bad. This is especially true when it doubles as a portable power station, allowing you to take it on various outings and while on the road. Over the December break, I enjoyed reviewing the EcoFlow River 2 Max. Not resting on its laurels, EcoFlow released an even more powerful version of its portable device, the River 2 Pro. Several options are available at various price points depending on your budget.

Build and Design

The design is straight out of the River series blueprints. It looks similar to the standard River 2 and the River 2 Max. However, it packs on a bit of extra weight and size. Despite the extra 1,6KG weight (now 7.8KG), this isn’t bad.

For starters, the larger size allows for an additional 2-pin AC output on the bottom half of the front face. The top half, which includes the USB ports, LED screen and DC outputs, are all the same as on the River 2 Max. Most ports, fans and the like are nearly identical to the Max.

The other benefit of the added bulk is the additional hardware capacity from the internals, but more later.

Overall, the design hasn’t changed much between the two models, which is excellent. It still looks great and can quickly look the part in your living room or study without being an eye sore. Its matte black and grey plastic finish looks elegant and feels just as robust.

EcoFlow River 2 Pro Features and Specifications

Its looks may not have changed drastically, but under the hood, there are a lot of upgrades between the River 2 Max and the River 2 Pro.

Starting with the basics, the River 2 Pro outputs up to 800W under average load. However, it also features the X-Boost function, boosting output up to 1,600W. This is compared to the previous 500W and 1,000W on the River 2 Pro.

There is also an increased LiFePO4 (LFP) battery capacity, from 512Wh to 768Wh. This is an increase of 50%, which isn’t a tiny amount. That’s quite a giant leap in capacity and a welcome one.

Performance

The performance boost on the new River 2 Pro is substantial. It bridges the gap between the more powerful Delta and the portable River series.

One of the critical aspects of the River 2 Pro, and almost all EcoFlow portable charging stations, is its EPS (auto-switch) functionality. Unlike many other brands’ portable units, the River 2 series allows users to utilise the unit as a live feed from the mains without utilising the battery. Additionally, when the power is interrupted during loadshedding, it automatically switches to its battery source. It does this within 30ms for near-uninterrupted power feed that won’t turn off your gadgets.

As mentioned previously, the X-Boost is now capable of 1,600W output. Operating up to 800W under average load is already significant for a portable power station. Here, you can run high-powered appliances with ease. Being able to double this up to 1,600W significantly improves, allowing you to use your kettle, iron, hairdryer and even your microwave at lower wattage when you’re in a pickle. It covers many household appliances, so you’ll never have to diminish your lifestyle, even without electricity.

Recharging has also been boosted. Although charging takes longer due to the battery’s larger capacity, the difference is only 10 minutes. It offers faster charging overall. But, most significantly, solar recharge has seen the best improvement for a portable unit. And it’s pretty noticeable as well.

Users can specify how the device will recharge if they stay on solar charging. For example, you can recharge the device via the mains below a certain threshold and use solar when above this amount. It’s a great option and something I attempted to make the most of over a week. However, it didn’t work out exactly as I had hoped. During the day, while there’s sunlight, it should charge via the solar panels and AC during the evening if it is below a specific limit. I reverted to doing this manually, as I can now recharge sufficiently capacity with solar panels to power my PC, laptop, and router using only solar recharging.

Is the EcoFlow River 2 Pro Worth It?

The simple answer is yes to whether the upgraded EcoFlow River 2 Pro is worth it. There are positive improvements across the board, from battery capacity, recharging and output. It improves in all these areas and makes significant jumps, as much as 50% on capacity and 60% on load. These aren’t numbers to be scoffed at for a portable power station.

At a retail price of R11,999, the price has also jumped roughly 30% over the River 2 Max. As a result, you get more than 50% improved benefits at an increase of just 30%, making it an affordable upgrade on paper. That said, paying over R10,000 for a power solution isn’t for all budgets, but it is powerful, flexible, portable, and highly recommended.

Model: River 2 Pro Specs: Capacity: 768Wh Weight: 7.8KG Dimensions: 270×260×226mm AC Input: 220-240V, 50Hz/60Hz, 870W Max Solar Input: 11-50V, 13A, 220W Max Car Input: 12V/24V, 8A, 100W Max USB Type-C Input/Output: 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max USB Type-A Output: 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max DC Output: 12.6V, 10A/3A/3A, 126W Max AC Output: Pure Sine Wave, 500W total (surge 1000W), 230V ~ 50Hz/60Hz Cycle Life: 3,000 charge cycles (80%+ capacity) App Control: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Brand: EcoFlow