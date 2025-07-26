Today might be a good day to rewatch Disney+ and Hulu’s Predator: Killer of Killers. And you’ll want to stick around after the credits, too. At San Diego Comic-Con, filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg revealed that a new cut of the animated Hulu movie dropped with an epilogue that has Predator fans losing their minds. Shown during the Predator: Badlands panel at Hall H, the scene gives us a quick but jaw-dropping look at some familiar faces. In the extended cut of Killer of Killers, the Predator warriors are seen hauling floating human coffins, and inside them is none other than Amber Midthunder’s Naru (Prey), Danny Glover’s Lt. Mike Harrigan (Predator 2), and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch, the original jungle survivor from the 1987 classic.

Trachtenberg even joked about how surreal it was getting Schwarzenegger’s blessing to use his likeness, saying he had breakfast with the action icon. Moderator Kevin Smith couldn’t resist tossing in a dad-level joke: “Get to the waffles!”. For those who don’t know, that’s a playful spin on Dutch’s iconic “Get to the choppa!” line. With Arnold’s approval, this epilogue is now officially canon, which is huge for fans who have been waiting almost four decades for answers about Dutch’s fate.

Image Credit: Hulu / Disney+

So, what happened to him? Killer of Killers fills in some brutal blanks. If you thought surviving a Predator encounter earned you a retirement medal, think again. According to the anthology film, the Yautja, specifically the rogue “Bad Blood” Predators, abduct humans who manage to kill one of their own. They aren’t impressed. They’re insulted. Instead of letting you enjoy your hard-earned victory, they drag you into Gladiator-style deathmatches on the Yautja homeworld. Win and you keep fighting. Lose and you become a trophy.

That means Dutch, the mud-covered, booby-trapping mastermind who outwitted a Predator with nothing but tree bark and brute determination, was likely captured after his jungle victory. Did he die fighting in the arena, or is he frozen somewhere, waiting for his next round? The new epilogue, with Dutch floating in that coffin, strongly suggests the latter, and it keeps the door wide open for Arnold to make a live-action comeback.

If you’re wondering why Schwarzenegger never returned after 1987, there’s a simple answer: money. He was originally supposed to appear in Predator 2 alongside Danny Glover, but a salary dispute shut that down. Patrick Swayze and Steven Seagal were even rumored to be interested in the film at the time. Since then, Dutch has only popped up in comics and video games, which never quite satisfied fans.

Image Credit: Hulu

And now Schwarzenegger is 77, but that hasn’t stopped him from blowing stuff up in Terminator sequels. The thought of an older Dutch, weathered from decades of alien combat, training new human warriors or leading a rebellion off-world sounds like something audiences would line up for.

The Predator franchise has already shown respect for its human fighters. Harrigan got that antique pistol, and Alexa Woods even earned a Predator fist bump in Alien vs. Predator. But Killer of Killers makes one thing clear: no human is safe, no matter how impressive their kill record is.

If this new Killer of Killers epilogue really does stitch the timelines together, Dutch could finally be the character that links every Predator story from the past, present, and future.

“PREDATOR: Killer of Killers” added an extra scene after the credits tonight that reveals that Dutch (Predator 1), Mike (Predator 2), and Naru (Prey) are all held in stasis by the Predators to be used again in battle like the three historical protagonists of the film. (Viking,… pic.twitter.com/Mq9nhy0x0w — WannabeSpiderMan (@WannabeSpidey) July 26, 2025

Predator: Killer of Killers is streaming now on Hulu and Disney+.