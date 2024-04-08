Most of us were forced to tune into the simulcast broadcast on the radio in order to catch The Amazing Spider-Man in English on SABC 1. For those feeling nostalgic, here is the original Xhosa Spider-Man theme song for Rabobi.
Xhosa Spider-Man
The ’80s were a simpler time. As a kid, five o’clock meant sprinting home from a game of cricket in the streets in order to catch The Amazing Spider-Man on TV. Unfortunately, Spidey wasn’t in English. It wasn’t in Afrikaans either. It was in Xhosa.
Thankfully, our TV (a rather large Telefunken set) allowed us to tune into the radio (which broadcasted the original English) at the same time. But not until we listened to the Spider-Man theme song in Xhosa. We had to.
Rabobi Was A Catchy Spider-Man Theme Song
“RAH-boo-BEE! RAH-boo-BEE!”
Rabobi was special—more special than the regular Spider-Man. Something about the dubbed theme song really captured the times. Apartheid in South Africa wasn’t abolished yet, and Rabobi was our only access to a Xhosa-speaking superhero. While Die Swart Kat will always hold a special place in my heart, it just wasn’t the same.
Today we salute Rabobi, the Xhosa Spider-Man. He might not be a real local hero, but he managed to give us hope during hopeless times.
Unfortunately, we’re unable to find the original theme song as it appeared on television. However, a band by the name of Slugs of War covered the song in 2002-2003. Still, it’s hilarious and quite catchy. You have to love lyrics like “Rabobi ba ya gona Dr . Octopus left right, iGreen Goblin uppercut KO one time!”
The Lyrics To The Rabobi Theme Song
Rabobi Rabobi yanga sizwe Rabobi
Mzeweki bo yangangana
Amanzi seko sebo tshabana
Ingozi yanga iRabobi
iYa ditswa kae ke ya gona hoa i barena ba Pita Paka yangana i High School Science Student
hao Chemistry on the higher grade
Di footswa yanga bana metsi i radioactive spida bite Baba change ya Pita Paka ke a Rabobi
Change a motwa yana iChief Whip of New York City haho duma balunga ba defenda of Truth & Justice
Hoa ya cheesa ke Rabobi
Rabobi Rabobi yanga sizwe Rabobi
Mzeweki bo yangangana
Amanzi seko sebo tshabana
Ingozi yanga iRabobi
Domafanya ba ya tsetsie iGreen Goblin baba kae iDr . Octopus Botswa iarch enemies otswa a Rabobi
Rabobi banetsa ispider sense is tingling.
Di gona yoa iGreen Goblin Dr . Octopus
Ya tokoloshi medicine, Hao!
Rabobi ba ya gona Dr . Octopus left right
iGreen Goblin uppercut KO one time
Di ya azipepe ijail
Doa peace no TRC ya New York
Rabobi, Rabobi, Rabobi, Rabobi
Listen to the full theme song cover from Slugs of War
Kids today will never understand. The Xhosa Spider-Man (Rabobi) is the stuff of legend.
Neville Carlos Schreüder
That is not Xhosa.
Ivan Lodico Oelofse
I saw this last night as well hahahha
Heike Langhans
Tasneem Allybokus
Keagan Moodley
LMFAO!!!
Lorne King always reminds me of you
I remember it very well! Giving my age away but…. Rabobi rabobi….
Kenan Barends
My mate at work has a Rabobi t-shirt, love it!
Stuck in my head for the next week. Thanks.
Always a pleasure
I had a t-shirt from I bought at Big Blue, with spider-man’s face, and Rabobi written underneath it.