Most of us were forced to tune into the simulcast broadcast on the radio in order to catch The Amazing Spider-Man in English on SABC 1. For those feeling nostalgic, here is the original Xhosa Spider-Man theme song for Rabobi.

Xhosa Spider-Man

The ’80s were a simpler time. As a kid, five o’clock meant sprinting home from a game of cricket in the streets in order to catch The Amazing Spider-Man on TV. Unfortunately, Spidey wasn’t in English. It wasn’t in Afrikaans either. It was in Xhosa.

Thankfully, our TV (a rather large Telefunken set) allowed us to tune into the radio (which broadcasted the original English) at the same time. But not until we listened to the Spider-Man theme song in Xhosa. We had to.

Rabobi Was A Catchy Spider-Man Theme Song

“RAH-boo-BEE! RAH-boo-BEE!”

Rabobi was special—more special than the regular Spider-Man. Something about the dubbed theme song really captured the times. Apartheid in South Africa wasn’t abolished yet, and Rabobi was our only access to a Xhosa-speaking superhero. While Die Swart Kat will always hold a special place in my heart, it just wasn’t the same.

Today we salute Rabobi, the Xhosa Spider-Man. He might not be a real local hero, but he managed to give us hope during hopeless times.

Unfortunately, we’re unable to find the original theme song as it appeared on television. However, a band by the name of Slugs of War covered the song in 2002-2003. Still, it’s hilarious and quite catchy. You have to love lyrics like “Rabobi ba ya gona Dr . Octopus left right, iGreen Goblin uppercut KO one time!”

The Lyrics To The Rabobi Theme Song

Rabobi Rabobi yanga sizwe Rabobi

Mzeweki bo yangangana

Amanzi seko sebo tshabana

Ingozi yanga iRabobi iYa ditswa kae ke ya gona hoa i barena ba Pita Paka yangana i High School Science Student

hao Chemistry on the higher grade Di footswa yanga bana metsi i radioactive spida bite Baba change ya Pita Paka ke a Rabobi Change a motwa yana iChief Whip of New York City haho duma balunga ba defenda of Truth & Justice

Hoa ya cheesa ke Rabobi Rabobi Rabobi yanga sizwe Rabobi

Mzeweki bo yangangana

Amanzi seko sebo tshabana

Ingozi yanga iRabobi Domafanya ba ya tsetsie iGreen Goblin baba kae iDr . Octopus Botswa iarch enemies otswa a Rabobi Rabobi banetsa ispider sense is tingling.

Di gona yoa iGreen Goblin Dr . Octopus

Ya tokoloshi medicine, Hao! Rabobi ba ya gona Dr . Octopus left right

iGreen Goblin uppercut KO one time Di ya azipepe ijail

Doa peace no TRC ya New York Rabobi, Rabobi, Rabobi, Rabobi

Listen to the full theme song cover from Slugs of War

Kids today will never understand. The Xhosa Spider-Man (Rabobi) is the stuff of legend.