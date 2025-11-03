Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another is proving to be one of the most important films of 2025. Critics adored it, conservatives grumbled, and Warner Bros. reportedly watched $100 million evaporate like smoke from DiCaprio’s on-screen joint. Still, some losses are worth it for art. Or in this case, 11 potential Oscar nominations. But when can we expect One Battle After Another to arrive on VOD? Well, it seems it now has a release date.

If you skipped One Battle After Another in cinemas, either out of laziness or ticket prices that rivaled rent, redemption is here. The film hits VOD on November 20, giving everyone a second shot to pretend they were part of the cultural moment all along. For collectors who still enjoy a shiny disc, the 4K UHD and Blu-ray release drops January 20, conveniently two days before the Oscar nominations go public.

Of course, rumours about award noms are already rumored for Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, and Benicio del Toro, with Picture, Director, Screenplay, Cinematography, Score, Editing, Casting, and Sound rounding out the likely haul. For Anderson, who’s adapted Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, that’s a career-high.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

And even Jennifer Lawrence is a fan now. Back in 2018, Lawrence infamously told Marc Maron she only lasted three minutes into Phantom Thread before switching it off. Her words: “I got through about three minutes of it. I put in a good, solid three. Oh my god, I couldn’t. I’m sorry to anybody who loved that movie. I couldn’t give that kind of time.” To be fair, she’d just dated Darren Aronofsky, her mother! director and self-admitted “narcissist,” so watching another film about creative control and emotional torture probably hit too close to home.

Cut to 2025, and Lawrence has changed her mind about Paul Thomas Anderson. “Oh, my god. I saw it last night in 70mm IMAX as God intended. It’s the most incredible movie I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” she gushed in an interview with The New York Times. She’s even teaming up with One Battle After Another star DiCaprio for Martin Scorsese’s What Happens at Night, shooting early next year.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

One Battle After Another sees revolutionary Bob (DiCaprio) and his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) navigate paranoia, government ghosts, and moral wreckage after his old enemy (Penn) resurfaces. With Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, and Teyana Taylor rounding out the cast, it’s a strange, soulful trip.

Currently sitting at 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, 8.3 on IMDb, and an A CinemaScore (Anderson’s best ever), One Battle After Another might’ve stumbled at the box office, but it’s destined to live forever on streaming and VOD. Sometimes, the real win isn’t the money. Maybe it’s getting Jennifer Lawrence to finish the movie.

