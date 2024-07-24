Disney has been around for a century – and it shows. The company has been around for some of the most pivotal cultural changes in modern history, even playing an integral part in those shifts. This also means that the House of Mouse is no stranger to controversies, especially regarding some of its most dated cultural symbols – like naming a character Liver Lips McGrowl, for example.

Content Warnings on Disney+

In 2020, Disney+ began labelling a selection of classic movies with “content warnings.” The list includes animated classics like Dumbo and Peter Pan. Live-action films were also affected, with Swiss Family Robinson being one of the first movies on the streaming platform to receive a content warning.

Most of these warnings come from insensitive cultural representations that were commonplace at the time. Characters like the Kaw Chief from Peter Pan aren’t exactly fair representations of the Native American people. Instead of censoring, Disney decided to warn the viewers about the potentially offensive content – which, in all fairness, is a much better approach than just altering history.

However, these changes for a modern audience aren’t exclusive to Disney’s streaming platforms. After a seven-month restoration, Disney’s Magic Kingdom has finally welcomed back one of its most enduring rides: the Country Bear Jamboree.

The Country Bear Jamboree’s Legacy

The attraction opened its doors for the first time in 1971. Featuring a cast of beloved animatronic characters, the Country Bear Jamboree has become a veritable Walt Disney World institution. With characters like Big Al, Terrence “Shaker,” Trixie, and, of course, Henry, the bears are among the most recognizable celebrities in the amusement park.

That said, not all of them have aged as gracefully. After the ride re-opened its doors, one of the bears underwent a radical transformation. Liver Lips McGrowl has now been replaced by Romeo McGrowl. The bear remains largely unchanged, other than his name. His signature big lips are just the way they’ve been for over fifty years – so why change the name?

The Transformation of Liver Lips McGrowl

“Liver Lips” means that Ol’ Mcgrowl was a bit of a boozer, resulting in liver damage and the subsequent swollen lips. The references to alcohol – and even worse, alcoholism – in a Disney theme park is something that the House of Mouse simply can’t condone. Much like the content warning we discussed before, changing the name but not the character is the best way to keep a “classic” look while updating the ride for a modern audience.

It’s worth acknowledging that the term “Liver Lips” was probably used to name the character without malicious intent. However, as the years passed, the phrase became tied to marginalized populations in America, predominantly African American individuals. Using the term is a touchy subject that Disney’s PR would likely prefer to avoid altogether, much like how the company refuses to include Song of the South on Disney+.

The new attraction, now known as “Country Bear Musical Jamboree ,” made its debut just last week. Fans have noticed that McGrowl now plays a less significant role in the ride, with his meet-and-greet character removed from the park entirely. It’s unclear if Romeo will receive a character to meet parkgoers, but it’s great to hear he finally beat his alcoholism.

