Patience. That was the biggest lesson that creator Roye Okupe learned as the adaptation of his Dark Horse Comics series Iyanu: Child of Wonder was turned into an animated series. “For me, personally, development for the project started in 2020, so I’ve been on this for the last five years,” Okupe said. “So, I think patience is what you learn very quickly, because it’s one thing to tell people, ‘Hey, it’s coming,’ for five years. But, as a creator, you always want to share things with people. But it wasn’t until this year that the show came out, that people could actually see what we’ve been working on for a very long time.”

Okupe and the team’s patience were rewarded, though, as Iyanu turned into a hit animated show, establishing itself in the top 10 kids shows on Max and as the number one show on Cartoon Network. Not bad, eh? Okupe described the receiving of the news as “very humbling,” especially since he grew up with Cartoon Network shows like Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, and The Powerpuff Girls. However, he was quick to give credit to everyone who worked on the series, stating, “I’m even more excited for the team, for them to be able to have a tangible reward for such hard work they’ve put in over the years.”

Iyanu is influenced by Saturday morning cartoons

Iyanu takes place in the magical Yorubaland, where the young orphan girl Iyanu discovers she possesses powers that haven’t been seen since the Age of Wonders. The series follows Iyanu’s path as she comes to terms with these newfound gifts and uses them to save her home from an ancient curse. While many critics have compared Iyanu to Black Panther because of the African fantasy element, the show shares far more in common with Avatar: The Last Airbender, since Iyanu (like Aang) is on a journey of discovery – not just of her powers but also who she is and wants to be. It’s a comparison that Okupe feels “flattered” about, saying he’s a huge fan of the Nickelodeon show.

Okupe added that Iyanu is “an amalgamation of so many different influences,” explaining how animated series, such as X-Men, Batman, Superman, Transformers, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, as well as video games all shaped his journey and interests as a creator. In addition, he wanted to make sure he captured West African culture – specifically the Yoruba culture – and showcased it to a global audience. “I always tell people that I fell in love with Spider-Man as a kid, not because he was American, but because I could relate with Peter Parker, who was getting bullied in school,” Okupe said. “And when he got his powers, he wanted to ensure that nobody else gets bullied.”

Roye Okupe insisted on an authentic Yoruba experience

To tell this story, Okupe insisted on authenticity in the animated series, such as the casting of Nigerian actors – names like Stella Damasus, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, and Blossom Chukwujekwu – to voice the characters. “I was very transparent with my vision in terms of what I wanted to do,” he said. “From day one, it was very clear that I didn’t want to just do something that was paying lip service to Nigerian culture, where it’s like, okay, the characters are Black, they’re wearing African patterns, and that’s about it. To me, I think that would have been very disrespectful, and I don’t even think that’s what anybody wants now. I think we live in a very global world now where people want to experience different cultures. I want to experience it authentically.”

Both Lion Forge Entertainment and Cartoon Network were supportive of Okupe’s vision. “Lion Forge and Cartoon Network were very generous with the way that they approached it, and they were very open to exploring,” Okupe said. “I think once they started to hear the auditions, they were even much more comfortable with the decision to go with the Nigerian and African cast.”

Iyanu is a tale about empathy and has a lot of gas left in the story tank

The choices made paid off, as Iyanu has already received the go-ahead for a second season as well as two animated films. What’s surprised Okupe the most, though, is how people have connected with the main theme of the show: empathy.

“I have always felt that the mark of a true hero is somebody who can go out there and save people or be there for people who may not necessarily even agree with them,” Okupe said, before sharing a story about how his own child figured out the show’s theme early on after watching the first episode. “I have a four-year-old daughter. She watched the first episode and actually understood the concept. ‘Why are these people bullying her?’ ‘That’s not nice.’ ‘They shouldn’t be doing that.’ But at the same time, Iyanu is trying to have a conversation with the character, as opposed to fighting back. To see that a four-year-old is able to conceptualize that was something that just blew me away.”

With all the acclaim coming its way, it’s only natural that the next step for Iyanu would be for it to be turned into a live-action film or show. However, Okupe is more concerned with the present rather than the future. “I would love to do many, many live-action movies and series based on Iyanu,” Okupe said. “But the focus for us right now is nailing seasons one and two and the animated movies. Because if we do a fantastic job on those, and if people love it, those things I think naturally will come into the fold.”

Iyanu Season 1 arrives on Showmax on June 13, 2025.