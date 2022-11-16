Disney has always been one of the biggest production companies in Hollywood, and they are growing like a snowball rolling down the biggest mountain on Earth. They now own Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, and as such own two of the biggest movie franchises in the world, Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There is almost so much happening on Disney+ that it’s a little hard to keep up, and there may be even more coming up that we haven’t been told about yet — like a new live-action Star Wars TV series focused around Cal Kestis.

Star Wars News

There have been non-stop exciting announcements and news for Star Wars fans since the release of the trailer for Star Wars: Andow, the fact that The Mandalorian has been confirmed for the fourth season, as well as the recent release of the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi which is now available on Disney+.

The first trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a sequel to Fallen Order in a way, was released at the end of October and has been announced to have a 2023 release window according to the announcement. Fans have already deduced that Survivor will take place roughly 10 years after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith which would place it on the same timeline as Obi-Wan Kenobi, which could be a great way to tie all the series together.

The Direct has just reported that there could be even more on the cards than what has been officially announced, with Kristian Harloff, an industry insider, who took to YouTube to share some juicy insider tips.

Cal Kestis

Kristian Harloff took to YouTube to reveal that the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order protagonist may be getting his own live-action Disney+ show.

“Have to say that, rumour not confirmed. But, got this from somebody that I’ve trusted in the past, heard things in the past, tells me this is a thing,” Harloff said. “The rumour itself, at the moment, ladies and gentlemen. The popular character of Cal Kestis, whom you know was played by Cameron Monaghan […], rumour is that there’s a Cal Kestis show in the works for Disney Plus.

“The rumour is that [Cameron Monaghan] actually signed on to play the character from Jedi: Fallen Order in a live-action series for Disney+,” he continued. “There’s no production dates set, but my source tells me that this is happening.”

Of course, rumours should be treated like rumours and taken with a grain of salt, because there have been no hints or official information other than the word of someone who came from someone else. With Cal Kestis being one of the main protagonists of Fallen Order, the love for him in the Star Wars community, so it isn’t shocking that the community would be hoping for him to step into the spotlight and have a dedicated live-action TV series.

