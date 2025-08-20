On August 23 and 24, KPop Demon Hunters, the animated Netflix musical about a K-pop girl group doubling as demon slayers, will play in theaters across North America, the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand. And if early numbers are any indication, Netflix might have stumbled onto a winning formula. As of August 19, insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that 1,000 showings were already sold out.

Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse are on board with the theater release of KPop Demon Hunters, with AMC curiously holding back, though if ticket demand keeps up, don’t be surprised if they join the party too. 1,700 theaters in the U.S. and Canada have signed up so far, with more being added daily. Sources hint at a $20 million opening weekend haul. For a streamer that’s long treated theaters like a relic, that’s a really solid return.

So why is KPop Demon Hunters hitting this level of cultural clout? Some credit slick marketing and relentless social media chatter on TikTok and X. Others point to the film’s mix of action, glossy animation, and campy humor. Likely it’s all of that.

Image Credit: Netflix

The story follows Huntr/x, a trio of K-pop stars—Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zooey (Ji-young Yoo), who secretly hunt demons threatening their fans. Their main obstacle is a rival boy band made of demons. The concept is absurd, but it’s working, right?

Netflix doesn’t usually prioritize movie theaters, which has kept it at odds with big chains for years. Exclusive windows and subscriber-first thinking have even led to boycotts from larger circuits. This time, though, the rules are bending and changing for the good, hopefully. Cinemas are adding showtimes, and the demand is real. Some estimates say 90% of screenings will sell out by this weekend.

But KPop Demon Hunters isn’t just killing it in movie theaters. On Netflix, it’s the second most-watched original film ever, racking up 185 million views. It’s chasing Red Notice, which sits at 230.9 million views. The soundtrack is thriving too. Seven songs, including a collab with real-world K-pop group Twice, sit in Spotify’s global Top 50, with Golden reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Sony Pictures Animation made the film, but Netflix owns the gold mine. Sony earned roughly $20 million from the deal, thanks to a 2021 “Pay One” contract that gave Netflix first-look rights on certain films. That move guaranteed cash for Sony in a post-pandemic theatrical market that’s still recovering. But Netflix now controls the fan base, sequels, music revenue, and the brand.

Image Credit: Netflix

Director Maggie Kang and animation veteran Chris Appelhans spent years crafting the film, while Netflix’s Hannah Minghella brought in Twice and fine-tuned the opening to hook viewers instantly. Could Sony have turned it into a theatrical hit? Maybe, but anime-style films often struggle in theaters, especially in a post-Covid market. Netflix’s algorithm, combined with social media buzz and built-in K-pop appeal, created a slow-burn cultural phenomenon.

But the singalong event is more than a gimmick. It’s a calculated move to test the theater waters and give fans a unique KPop Demon Hunters experience. For Netflix, the film is a dream. It’s success means a relatively low-cost hit with sequels, music tie-ins, and a fan base ready to buy tickets, merch, and digital streams.

And with the box office struggling recently, who knew that a Netflix anime could be the solution?

RELATED: “Does The Dog Die In Good Boy” Trends On Google