In a new interview with E! News, producer Jerry Bruckheimer teased that a third National Treasure movie, starring Nicolas Cage, is still in the works. Could National Treasure 3 finally reveal what’s on page 47? We hope so.

National Treasure: Book of Secrets tells the story of the famed treasure hunter Ben Gates (played by Nicolas Cage), who goes on a mission to prove his ancestor’s innocence, who is suspected of assisting with the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. To do so, they go on a treasure hunt that leads to the discovery of the lost City of Gold, the location of which was kept in The President’s Secret Book.

When kidnapping the president to find the Secret Book, Ben is asked to look at page 47, which remains a secret from the audience. When Ben returns from his discovery and meets up with the president again, he tells him what he saw and that he could help with it. It could have very well led to a third franchise instalment, but fans have instead been left in suspense for years. Let’s take a look at what might have been on page 47 of the National Treasure‘s Book of Secrets.

Where Did Ben Learn About the Secret Book?

While looking for the missing Clue to the lost City of Gold, Ben’s friend Riley tells him about The President’s Secret Book, which is rumoured to have information on a whole lot of unexplained mysteries and could have the missing clue they need.

Ben kidnaps the president at his birthday party on Mount Vernon to find the book.

Why Did the President Ask Ben to Look at Page 47?

The president from National Treasure was a big fan of George Washington and majored in Architectural History at Yale. After meeting Ben, he probably saw an opportunity to explore something of interest that he, as the president, couldn’t examine himself.

Theories About Page 47

One of History’s Unexplained Mysteries

Many National Treasure fans have suspected that page 47 had information to do with the Watergate Tapes, Lincoln’s manuscript of the Gettysburg Address or even Area 51, but there’s a good chance it isn’t. Ben Gates is a treasure hunter. While each would be a fun mystery to solve, none scream ancient treasure waiting to be discovered.

A Reference to Independence Day

The number 47 could reference the American day of Independence, the 4th of July. This could mean that the life-altering information on the page could be related to the day, and Ben Gates might have to steal the Declaration of Independence once again.

Given that it’s been so many years since the first film, it would be a bit of a throwback to the original movie if they decide to make a third one.

Life-Altering Information

Ben Gates informed the president that the information contained on the page was life-altering. This could mean a few things. Either he could be saying that the information on the page could lead to untold history that could completely change the way the United States is perceived, or he could be emphasising the importance of the contents on the page.

There is also a chance that he was telling the president that the clue he found on the page was life-altering.

Unfortunately for fans who desperately want to know the contents found on page 47, they may have to continue to wait for a movie that might never come. Let’s hope that National Treasure 3 actually happens and soon.

What do you think is on page 47 of the Book of Secrets in National Treasure?