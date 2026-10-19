While an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, Prime Video is officially making a new RoboCop series, with Dan Stevens cast as the lead in August. And, unfortunately, Nancy Allen (who played Officer Anne Lewis in the original trilogy) hasn’t been confirmed as a cast member.

2008 marked Nancy Allen’s last acting credit in a scripted film. She appeared in the sci-fi drama My Apocalypse (originally titled Quality Time and shot in 1997) as Linda Savage, and she hasn’t graced our screens in a scripted role since, aside from a few documentary appearances.

While she never made an official retirement announcement, her new direction was clear. Alongside fellow actress and close friend Wendie Jo Sperber, who died of breast cancer in 2005, Allen dedicated herself to cancer patient advocacy. In 2010, she became the executive director of weSPARK Cancer Support Center after years as its program director — a position she still holds in 2026.

So, what else has the now 76-year-old been up to? And is a return for the new RoboCop series definitely out of the question?

Nancy Allen’s Early Life: How a Shy Bronx Child Landed Her First Role

Born and raised in the Bronx by a police lieutenant father and a homemaker mother, Allen’s parents put her in dance classes to help her overcome her shyness.

She fell in love with dancing and wanted to make a career out of it, briefly studying modern dance at the prestigious High School of Performing Arts. At 15, Allen began modeling and acting in TV commercials — going on to appear in many commercials throughout her youth.

In her early 20s, she decided to go all in on acting. Her first notable film appearance was in The Last Detail (1973), where she had a minor role as a nervous young woman who goes on a date with none other than Jack Nicholson.

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Nancy Allen and Brian De Palma: How She Became the Director’s Muse

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, United Artists

Allen’s big break came in 1976, when she played mean girl Chris Hargensen in De Palma’s Carrie.

The actress and director married in January 1979, and De Palma wrote the role of prostitute Liz Blake in Dressed to Kill (1980) with Allen in mind. It earned her a Golden Globe nomination for New Star of the Year.

Allen also appeared in De Palma’s comedy Home Movies (1979) and starred opposite John Travolta in Blow Out (1981). The couple divorced in 1984, but have remained good friends.

Fun Fact: In an interview, Allen said Blow Out is “really high up there” among her favorite De Palma movies.

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Nancy Allen Movies: RoboCop and Her Other Best-Known Roles

Image Credit: Twentieth Century Fox, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Orion Pictures, Jon Davison Productions

Allen’s biggest mainstream hit came in 1987, when she played Officer Anne Lewis in Paul Verhoeven’s RoboCop (84% on Rotten Tomatoes). She brought the character back to life in RoboCop 2 (1990) and RoboCop 3 (1993). Some of her other roles include:

Strange Invaders (1983)

The Philadelphia Experiment (1984)

Poltergeist III (1988)

Out of Sight (1998)

Why Nancy Allen Left Acting: From Hollywood to Cancer Patient Advocacy

Some would argue that the early 50s are very young to leave Hollywood (her last newly filmed scripted work was a 2003 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit guest spot), and there are plenty of actresses from Allen’s generation who are still working. But Allen was called to a different path, and that came in the form of cancer patient advocacy.

Will Nancy Allen Be in the New RoboCop Series?

When it comes to the new RoboCop series, Allen’s character was killed off in the final movie of the trilogy…so a return seems unlikely.

When asked about her thoughts on a return, she told Collider she would “have to read something first,” adding that the original film was the best and the later ones never lived up to it, though a TV show might get it right.

This comment took place at the 52nd Saturn Awards in February 2025, where she made a guest appearance to present an award and celebrate her genre legacy alongside former co-star Peter Weller, more than a year before Prime Video ordered the series.

While we haven’t seen her in a scripted role since 2008, we shouldn’t rule out the possibility of a comeback. In a red carpet interview with The Hollywood Times, she said, “Ryan Murphy, I’m waiting! I’m ready to go be someone evil!”

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Where to watch: The original RoboCop trilogy — RoboCop, RoboCop 2, and RoboCop 3 — is streaming on Prime Video in the US as of August 2026.