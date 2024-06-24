Why did Warner Bros. reject the concept, and what storyline would a Mortal Kombat vs DC animated film have explored?

Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe Was An Awesome Game

It’s safe to say that Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe is still the black sheep of the Mortal Kombat lineage. Yes, even worse than Mythologies: Sub-Zero. Oddly enough, the core concept behind MK vs DC should work on most levels. Both franchises have a rich history of characters and lore – and they’re both owned by Warner Bros.

While the tone of both franchises might sometimes differ, NetherRealm Studios has proved its love for DC and its characters time and time again. Sure, MK vs DC might have been a poor beginning for Mortal Kombat on seventh-gen consoles, but Injustice – released a few years later – is still one of the best superhero fighting games we’ve ever got.

Now, if there’s one thing DC is known for, that would be its top-notch animated films. While Marvel has a near-monopoly on live-action movies, DC has dominated the market for excellent animated features for decades. With animated movies like the Mortal Kombat Legends series (which includes the outstanding Scorpion’s Revenge and Snow Blind,) why not make a movie that combines both the DC universe and the animated Mortal Kombat mythos?

Surprisingly, the idea was pitched to Warner Bros. execs at some point – and promptly rejected.

What Could Have Been

In an interview with Comicbook.com , DC and Mortal Kombat Legends writer Jeremy Adams opened up about the possibility of the two universes colliding at some point in an animated movie. Adams mentions that the original idea was for the two universes to meet, kind of like in Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe – though he didn’t go into further detail about the plot. This was, after all, just a rejected pitch. As far as we know, it never went beyond the “elevator pitch” phase.

When asked about the possibility of the movie ever coming out, Adams quite abruptly tells readers that they should “Lower [their] expectations.” Not because he didn’t want to work on the project, mind you, but because he believes Warner Bros is no longer interested in the animated Mortal Kombat universe.

Any Hopes For The Future?

With the release of Mortal Kombat 1, the ultra-violent fighting franchise is again at the top of its popularity. While Legends used Mortal Kombat 11 as its basis, it sounds reasonable to think that Warner Bros could commission a new animated trilogy to go along with the latest game.

That said, if there’s one thing we’ve all noticed in recent years, it is that we may never understand why Warner Bros does what it does. Particularly when it comes to its animated division, the studio has an irregular track record, seemingly focused on random projects rather than listening to fan’s demands.

Still, the blueprint for what this crossover could be is right there in the ill-fated MK vs DC Universe game. After all, that remains the only entry in the series known for its low violence, non-gory Fatalities, and an enviable roster featuring the most iconic characters from both universes. In other words, it’s just the sort of thing that could be turned into an animated feature without much compromise.

We’ll have to keep waiting and see if the idea comes to fruition at some point. At the very least, we now know that creative writers like Jeremy Adams – and the team working on some of the best Mortal Kombat films to date – also agree that this is the one crossover that fans would be more hyped to see.

Tell us, do you want a Mortal Kombat vs DC animated movie? Or how about a Mortal Kombat vs Street Fighter game?