An awesome-looking new sci-fi movie is coming out of Warner Bros., currently in production, and set to debut on the 29th of March, 2024. The chosen actors for the project are filling their roles perfectly in this intriguing sci-fi film. If the actors didn’t make the movie great, the director surely would. This is gearing up to look like one of the most exciting sci-fi films for us to look forward to after Avatar: The Way of Water comes out at the end of this year. Are you ready for Robert Pattinson’s upcoming sci-fi movie, Mickey 17?

Mickey 17

Mickey 17 is a sci-fi story adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel of the same name, published in February 2022. The story has been described by the book’s publisher, S. Martin Press, as a high-concept cerebral thriller that is within the same vein as The Martian and Dark Matter. First, however, it needs to be determined how much of the original source material will make it into the movie, as we only have the first-look trailer.

We know that the lead role is played by Robert Pattinson, who plays an ‘expendable’ – a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Pattinson’s character, despite being disposable, refuses to let his replacement clone take his place.

Cast

Only a little has been shared about the Mickey 17 cast, except that Robert Pattinson is in the lead and stars alongside Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. More characters may be announced closer to the release date, two years from now.

We know some producers that will oversee the project, such as Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B studio, Dooho Choi from Kate Street Pictures, and Peter Dodd overseeing the project on Warner Bros.’s behalf.

Director and Producers

Mickey 17 will surely be impressive. Oscar-winning Bong Joon Ho will write, direct, and produce the upcoming film through his own production company, Offscreen. If the name Joon Ho seems familiar, he is known for his other notable films like Snowpiercer, The Host, Okja, and Barking Dogs Never Bite.

He is also the creator of the award-winning Parasite, which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history and the first-ever non-English language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. The twisted black comedy was nominated for six Academy Awards and won the awards for Original Screenplay, Director, and International Feature.

Although all we have at current is the first-look trailer, Mickey 17 looks like it will be brilliant and is set up for nothing but success with the brilliant minds that are helming the project. If sci-fi isn’t usually your thing, the director and screenwriter’s resume will entice you to give this epic-looking movie a chance when it finally hits theatres in 2024. It will be a long wait, but hopefully, it will be worth it.

Are you looking forward to Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17?