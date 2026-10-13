OBEY. CONSUME. BUY. STAY ASLEEP. CONFORM. WATCH TV. MARRY AND REPRODUCE. SUBMIT. Yes, it’s time to put away your Pop Rocks and face the facts. You’re nothing but a brainwashed wage-slave who’s doing the bidding of a fascist regime of upper-crust formaldehyde-faced aliens, and the world is a real-life black-and-white sci-fi B-movie from the 1950s. At least that’s what John Carpenter’s They Live will have you believe.

What Is They Live About? Wear Your Sunglasses. All the Damn Time

Image Credit: Carolco Pictures, Alive Films, Larry Franco Productions

When it comes to generally overlooked and unappreciated movies, most of John Carpenter’s films fit the bill. Big Trouble in Little China wasn’t really all that great, but who can deny the coolness of Kurt Russell in it? Christine was one of the best adaptations of a Stephen King book, but these days, everyone wants IT instead. The Thing set the standard for horror paranoia, and Halloween perfected the slasher film, but Alien’s xenomorph, Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees are all more famous. And then there’s They Live. It even opened at No. 1 at the US box office in November 1988.

It’s the 1980s, and as always, the rich are getting richer while the middle and lower classes do all the work. One such hard-working guy is a drifter who… well, for the sake of argument, let’s call him John Nada. He’s a down-on-his-luck drifter who’s just started work at a construction site, which is near a mysterious church. When John investigates, he learns that the church is just a cover. For what? It’s kind of hard to tell, but they sure do make a lot of sunglasses. John takes a pair, and when he tries them on, he learns the truth:

They Live Explained: The World as We Know It Is a Lie

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Those rich, upper-class snobs are our alien overlords, and everything around us is plastered with subliminal messages designed to make us conform, obey, and be happy with the status quo. They’re using us to gain wealth and power, and are even responsible for global warming (they’re making Earth more like their home planet)! John instantly gets spotted by the authorities as a troublemaker and goes on the run. After “convincing” his friend Frank that he isn’t crazy, the two meet up with the underground resistance, who plan to knock out the aliens’ camouflage signal and expose them for who they really are. But can a brainwashed humanity really fight back against such odds?

Now, I’d be crazy if I said that there weren’t problems with this film. John Nada, not that he’s ever actually called that in the film, is played by the late, great, totally mental wrestler “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. Carpenter, a lifelong wrestling fan, cast him after meeting him at WrestleMania III. It’s a fantastic casting choice because, like Kurt Russell, in some of Carpenter’s other films, he’s not quite the stereotypical action hero you’d expect to see. But as great a choice as he is, though, sadly, he wasn’t that great an actor. Also, the premise is brilliant and at times it features excellent writing and some classic set-pieces; however, the film also drags in all the wrong places. There are too many scenes which get away from the best aspect of the film, which is seeing the world through John’s newly opened eyes.

Fun fact: Carpenter wrote the screenplay under the pseudonym Frank Armitage, which is also the name of Keith David’s character and a nod to a character in H.P. Lovecraft’s “The Dunwich Horror.” The film itself is based on Ray Nelson’s 1963 short story “Eight O’Clock in the Morning.”

RELATED: John Carpenter Just Teased The Thing 2 — He’s Already Hinted Who Survives the Original

Why They Live Is a Genuine Cult Classic, Problems Aside

Image Credit: Carolco Pictures, Alive Films, Larry Franco Productions

Don’t just take our word for it. In July, activist group Everyone Hates Elon put up a bus stop poster near Meta’s London headquarters that looks like a glossy ad for Kylie Jenner’s Meta AI glasses until you walk past, when she turns into a skull-faced, They Live-style alien and the slogan flips to “Meta: We’re always watching” (PetaPixel). Carpenter himself called the film “a documentary” back in 2015.

The concept alone is brilliant and works just as well now as it did then, if not even more so. They Live has a message about the global culture of greed and consumerism, cleverly disguised by a massive layer of satire. Obviously, the rich and powerful are evil aliens; they’re as distant from the working class as you can get! Why else would the world be as screwed-up as it is? The casting is unusual, but it makes sense, and it also gives John a sidekick who’s really an equal. It’s a low-budget film that at times looks like a made-for-TV movie, and it’s almost four decades old, but who cares? It does the job, and you wouldn’t expect a film as deliberately anti-establishment as this to be anything else. And then, of course, there’s the alleyway fight scene.

How Long Is the They Live Alley Fight Scene?

If you ask any fan of John Carpenter’s They Live what they remember, they’ll tell you about obeying in a world of black-and-white, bubble gum and kicking ass, and… the alleyway fight scene which seems to last forever. It’s the simplest scene, where all John has to do is convince Frank to put on a pair of sunglasses. In execution, it’s hilarious. A pointless fight breaks out between the two, who brawl away for no real reason for more than five minutes. Is it just to pad out the running time of the movie? Who cares?! It’s violent, funny, and completely entertaining!

For the record, the fight runs a little over five minutes, and it wasn’t improvised: Carpenter has said every move was scripted, the actors rehearsed for weeks and the alley scene took four days to shoot.

It’s really hard to describe They Live as a classic by traditional standards, but by cult film standards, it truly is (Rotten Tomatoes agrees, with an 86% critics score and an 80% audience score). Like with so many of Carpenter’s films, its influence is everywhere even if you don’t realise it, and while it was only a modest box office success at the time, it’s still a damn good movie and any fan will wish there were more of it. Personally, I’m not a fan of remakes and reboots, but I could stand to see an updated version of this, maybe featuring current, totally mental wrestler Jon Moxley (formerly WWE’s Dean Ambrose) in the lead role. That’s because the original film had so much potential, and it would be good to see it fulfilled.

Will There Ever Be a They Live Remake?

Image Credit: Carolco Pictures, Alive Films, Larry Franco Productions

As it is, nothing like that seems to be on the cards, but I’m still okay with that – and so are They Live’s many fans, I expect. A remake was once in the works at Universal with Matt Reeves attached, but Carpenter said in 2018 that Reeves had moved on, while this April StudioCanal announced a reboot of Carpenter’s Escape From New York. It’s a bitter slice of snarky anti-consumerism in a world of product placement… and it’s delicious. If you must consume, consume this.

RELATED: John Carpenter Called Christine “a Job” and Stephen King Said It Bored Him. So Why Is It Still a Cult Classic?

Where to Watch They Live

They Live is currently streaming in the US on Amazon Prime Video (including the ad-supported tier) and can be rented or bought on Amazon Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home, according to JustWatch as of October 2026.