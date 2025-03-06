Daredevil: Born Again made its Disney+ debut on March 4 and has already received a second season renewal. Yet, despite this early success, it would be misleading to say that the show has had smooth sailing on its journey to the small screen. The unexpected twists and turns in the show’s development, including a significant creative restructuring and an abrupt halt to the filming of its first season in 2023, have kept fans waiting longer than anticipated for the new adaptation. However, it is clear from recent revelations from Vincent D’Onofrio that the downtime was not at all wasted because otherwise, fans could have ended up with something very different—and possibly a lot more disappointing—than what they ultimately get to see on screen.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Before the show’s recent release, the Kingpin actor had a chance to speak with IGN about what had been happening behind the scenes prior to the show’s halt in 2023. According to D’Onofrio, some of the original series’ standouts weren’t actually planned to return, and viewers could have ended up with an entirely new storyline based on the beloved character.

“It was a straight-up ‘Hey, forget what you just saw, this is what we’re doing’ that was tough for me to swallow and we felt emotional about not having the others back. Cause our success in that show, we believe is not just because of us and the writing, we believe it’s because of the whole cast.”

Fortunately, Marvel Studios eventually realised that the series, as it was unfolding at the time, was not working and needed to be guided back to the tone and feel of the Daredevil Netflix series. As a result, the series played out as a continuation of its predecessor rather than a complete reboot, with D’Onofrio acknowledging:

“The way that we finally ended up doing it, worked. It worked really well. It needed the connection to the Netflix show. It needed the other characters to come back. Everybody needed all the familiar faces… you know Elden and Deborah; those characters are theirs now. You know, nobody will ever play those characters as well as they did.” Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Is it even possible to envision Charlie Cox’s Daredevil making a comeback without characters like The Punisher, Karen, or Foggy? Without question, the presence of these well-known characters and the larger connection to the Netflix Universe has only increased interest in the series’ current continuation.

We’re sure many fans of the original show are glad Marvel had a change of heart because Daredevil wouldn’t be the same without its core characters. Plus, we can’t disregard the promise of other Marvel heroes connected to the Netflix series appearing in this soft reboot sometime in the future. So, as you can see, there’s a lot of excitement about old faces returning.

You can catch your favourite characters in the new season of Daredevil, which is streaming now on Disney+. Read our full review of Daredevil: Born Again here.