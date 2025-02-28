Silver Surfer, the powerful villain turned hero from Marvel Comics, is about to meet his demise in the comic book universe…again. The character’s “final voyage” will be presented in a new five-issue limited series by Greg Pak (Planet Hulk) and Sumit Kumar (Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood), according to the major comic book publisher.

The Death of the Silver Surfer comic, as the new series is called, follows the humanoid alien as he returns to defend a war-ravaged Earth, but Norrin Radd has a galaxy-sized target on his back. Facing a threat capable of stealing away everything he is or ever will be, a single human life may be all that decides the Surfer’s salvation…or damnation. If the Surfer falls, who then wields the awesome Power Cosmic?

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Based on the Marvel Comics synopsis above and various reports released, the upcoming comic seems to be setting the stage for Norris Radd’s replacement as the yielder of the Power Cosmic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Julia Garner will play the female Silver Surfer Shalla-Bal in the July release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This new variant of the character is poised to become the next wielder of the Power Cosmic in all future projects, including possibly the comics. However, the question remains: was it necessary to sacrifice Norrin’s character to pass on the baton in the MCU?

It’s a bit of a pity that Norrin Radd’s potential as the Silver Surfer has never truly been explored in MCU films, and fans will undoubtedly be sad that they won’t get to witness more exploration of his character on screen.

The original Silver Surfer, who was first introduced by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in Fantastic Four #48 in 1961, has become a fan favourite in the Marvel world. As a herald of Galactus, he initially starts as more of a villain but eventually develops into a complex figure who merits greater attention on the big screen. As a matter of fact, many fans have been eagerly anticipating films that delve into the Sentinel of the Spaceways’ cosmic adventures and pit him against formidable cosmic beings like Thanos or the Celestials. I mean, who doesn’t want to see more space battles and galactic threats in the MCU?

But another reason for Silver Surfer’s popularity is the immense power he has at his fingertips, thanks to the Power Cosmic. This unbounded force grants him immortality – among an array of other incredible abilities. Yet, it seems that this immense force isn’t even enough to protect him from the danger that looms in his next adventure and, ultimately, death.

Image Credit: Marvel Comics

Of course, as mentioned before, this wouldn’t be Norrin’s first encounter with death faced in the comics. In Silver Surfer: Requiem, the character is forced to confront the certainty of his own impending demise after a cosmic illness slowly consumes him.

Sure, the story does not directly relate to the main Marvel Universe because it is not set in any one continuity. But, it is a stunning exploration of the character’s last moments and is widely regarded by fans as a fitting end to the Marvel character and his cosmic escapades.

Hopefully, the authors and artists of the Death of the Silver Surfer series can give the character as good a send-off as the Requiem tale did. But with variant covers by Joe Quesada, Ron Lim, and Nick Bradshaw, and a Hidden Gem cover by John Romita Jr. also up for grabs, they could be going all out for this character’s farewell.

You can find out once Marvel Comics’ Death of the Silver Surfer is released on June 11th, 2025.