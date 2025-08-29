2025’s been a particularly big year for Christian entertainment. Films like King of Kings and shows like The Chosen have proven that audiences are hungry for faith-based stories done right. Ex-Disney animator Tom Bancroft knows this all too well. And as he steps into the theatrical spotlight with a new 2D animated feature, Light of the World, hitting cinemas on September 5, he hopes to overcome the cheesy stereotypes.

Tom Bancroft isn’t a household name, but his work probably is. He brought Mushu to life in Mulan, young Simba in The Lion King, Abu and Jafar in Aladdin, and even worked on Tarzan and Beauty and the Beast. Bancroft spent 12 years at Disney, climbing to supervising animator, but in 2000 he walked away from the Mouse House after a screening of a John Henry short made him realize his faith and career weren’t in sync. “Honestly, six months from then, I left Disney, and it was because of that day,” he told Fox News Digital. He traded in Mickey ears for a career in Christian animation, including stints on VeggieTales and CBN’s Superbook.

Image Credit: Salvation Poem Project

Now, Bancroft is co-directing Light of the World, telling the story of Jesus through the eyes of John, the youngest Apostle. The film traces John’s friendship with Jesus, his struggle to accept the crucifixion, and his eventual understanding of its meaning. The animation is hand-drawn 2D, a nod to the Disney Renaissance, but without the musicals. Bancroft says, “Honestly, it’s just the way Disney would have done it in the ’90s — without the musical.”

The Light of the World trailers show beautiful desert backgrounds and well-designed characters, made to capture the heart and the humor of the story. “Nothing in my career has been this kind of a challenge,” Bancroft confessed. “Because we knew we had to get it right.” The character design team worked really hard to convey Jesus’s “kind eyes” and make him approachable, but also trying to keep the animation fun for kids and adults alike.

Bancroft and co-director John Schafer wanted the film to avoid the stereotype that faith-based films are low-budget or cheesy. “All the faith-based filmmakers have really raised their game,” Schafer said. He added that contemporary audiences expect visual appeal in addition to a compelling story. This project was fully funded by the Salvation Poem Foundation and produced with industry veterans, including the animation studios Lighthouse Studios in Ireland and Epipheo in Cincinnati.

Image Credit: Salvation Poem Project

Early reactions have been strong, too. Schafer said test audiences in the U.S. and at a screening in Istanbul “were really surprised” by how funny, heartfelt, and ministry-driven the film felt. Executive producer Rebekah Schafer, who saw the film in Virginia, said it “took my breath away” and that its timing feels right for audiences searching for meaningful content.

Ticket sales for Light of the World opened on August 13. Maybe this is the film that inspires Disney to get back to the basics.

