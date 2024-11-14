Hollywood forgives every sin, it seems. After Joker: Folie à Deux tanked in theaters around the globe, it’s now official – Lady Gaga has joined the cast of Wednesday Season 2. May the Addams Family have mercy on us all!

Joker: Folie à Deux didn’t have the best of times upon release, as it turned into 2024’s own Morbius – no money, no love, only memes. It’s the quintessential example of a movie that didn’t need a sequel, but Warner Bros. did Warner Bros. things and decided to release one because it can. Nonetheless, no one walked away from that $200 million bomb unscathed as everyone’s reputation took a nosedive among the general audience and they could do with a moment or two out of the spotlight. Out of sight, out of mind.

Like Joan Jett, Lady Gaga doesn’t appear to give two hoots about her bad reputation, as she’s already secured her next gig – and it’s a biggie. As per Entertainment Weekly , the singer/actor/Arthur Fleck wrangler is filming scenes for Wednesday Season 2. At the time of writing, there’s no information on how big or small the part is or which role she’s playing, but she will feature in the show.

If it was any other time before Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga’s Little Monsters would have drowned out all the naysayers about her casting. However, social media users are having an absolute field day with the news. One user posted on X : “Please don’t make it a musical too.” Others signaled it as doomsday for Wednesday and how she’s getting the chance to ruin another popular franchise so soon after the Joker fiasco. Then, there were the rational few who pointed out how the show is actually the perfect vehicle for someone of Gaga’s talent.

Ten or 20 years ago, Gaga would be seen as the ideal performer for a filmmaker like Tim Burton, who serves as an executive producer on Wednesday. She represents the right balance of spontaneity, eccentricity, and artistic sensibility to gel with someone like Burton. Heck, much like all those old jokes about Johnny Depp being the adopted son of the filmmaker, Gaga could have become Burton’s favorite daughter. So, who knows, this might be the beginning of a beautiful working relationship between the pair.

One person who should be overjoyed with seeing Gaga join the Wednesday cast is star Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams on the show. At the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, Ortega told Variety that she was “sure Netflix would love that.” When quizzed about what role Gaga could play, Ortega mentioned how she could have a part similar to Christina Ricci, adding: “If Lady Gaga were to be a part of it, they’d have to be two monsters who understand each other.” Honestly, why not Cousin Itt?!

Maybe Ortega knows something that no one else does, and gave out a wink and spoiler to the fans as a way of saying thanks for making the show one of the biggest in Netflix history. Regardless, it’s all but confirmed that Lady Gaga is set to appear in Wednesday Season 2. Hopefully, she doesn’t get to sing – not because she’s terrible (she isn’t) but due to everyone still having flashbacks of Joker: Folie à Deux. Just give everyone some time to get over it first.