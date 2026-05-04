If you grew up in the ’90s, teen idols basically ran the show. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers kicked down doors in 1993, turning color-coded heroes into lunchbox royalty, while Britney Spears hit in 1998 and rewrote pop at 16. Plaid shirts, dial-up internet, mall posters. Teens weren’t waiting their turn. They were the main event, and you bought the CD. Among all the shows and movies about growing up in the ‘90s, none captured the transition from the ‘80s into the ‘90s better than Saved by the Bell. The show came up with some of the most memorable characters for kids growing up with Saved by the Bell, and that includes Bayside High’s most popular cheerleader captain, Kelly Kapowski, played by the one and only Tiffani Thiessen.

Before she became an international star with Saved by the Bell, Thiessen was already a beloved personality. She was crowned Miss Junior America in 1987, cementing her good looks and charming personality. More importantly, Thiessen had an affable personality that made her feel more natural and approachable than other models.

Image Credit: NBC

Fast forward two years, and Thiessen joined the cast of Saved by the Bell. The show was an immediate hit thanks to its relatable storylines and lovable characters. Kelly (played by Thiessen) immediately became the ideal of a popular high school girl, avoiding some of the usual negative cheerleader stereotypes that were (and still are) all too common.

In 1993, Thiessen decided it was time to move away from Bayside. The actress wanted to prove she was more than just a TV “Good Girl,” embracing more challenging and undeniably darker roles to prove her acting skills. In 1994, she joined the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 as Valerie Malone, a morally complex character with a pretty disturbing backstory.

With starring roles in shows like Fastlane, White Collar, and Alexa & Katie, Thiessen managed to successfully “distance” herself from her origins as Kelly Kapowski. She never denied her roots, however, and the best proof of that was seeing her return as Kelly in the Saved by the Bell revival.

The revival introduced new audiences to the show’s timeless appeal and also reminded long-time fans of why they loved the show so much. The series saw the return of most main cast members from the original Saved by the Bell, which led fans to notice something particularly incredible: Tiffani Thiessen was, apparently, aging backwards.

Image Credit: Instagram / Tiffani Thiessen

Now in her early 50s, Thiessen keeps the same charming “girl next door” look that turned her into a teen icon three decades ago. She’s leaned into her passion for food, with shows like Dinner at Tiffani’s and her social media posts showing she takes nutrition seriously.

Tiffani Thiessen is now a wellness icon, with her ageless appearance being the best publicity her lifestyle brand could ever ask for. The actress has openly embraced her aging and says she prioritizes her self-care and mental well-being now that she has entered the fifth floor. For millions of fans, however, she’ll always be Bayside’s one and only Kelly Kapowski.

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