Kate Beckinsale went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new action flick Wildcat, but the conversation took a fast detour away from explosions and stunt choreography and straight into… egg-laying… by her daughter’s boyfriend (read that sentence again, slowly).

The 52-year-old actor sat on Kimmel’s couch and casually dropped: “He laid two eggs in a week is what the bright spot was.” Kate and her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 26, have been dealing with a rough stretch, losing both of Kate’s parents. So this guy, the unnamed boyfriend, became a much-needed source of joy. And nothing says cheering up like a human mysteriously producing breakfast ingredients.

Jimmy, understandably confused, asked her to explain the phrase “laid two eggs.” Kate didn’t hesitate. “It came out the route it would come out of a hen. Well, not his vagina. He went to the bathroom and was very surprised to find that he had laid an egg.”

Kate thought he might be playing some weird prank on her daughter. “I said to him, ‘Is this some kind of attention-seeking? Are you putting eggs up your bottom?’ But I think it’s quite hard to put an egg up your bottom and then get it out whole without injuring the egg.” She’s not wrong. If that were the trick, something would crack.

Image Credit: ABC

The second egg arrived the same week. This time, Lily snapped photographic evidence. Kate proudly scrolled through the images like she was showing off a puppy, leaving Kimmel staring wide-eyed and broken inside. “What in the world,” he said. “Your daughter’s boyfriend is the Easter Bunny, there’s no other way to explain this!”

Because loving families worry, Kate and Lily reached out to medical professionals. And the responses only made things weirder. “All of them basically said it was some sort of complicated masturbation thing,” she explained. “Which it wasn’t.”

Kate admitted that obsessing over the situation became a welcome distraction during a dark time. “I got very involved in this because I really did need a distraction because everything was so horrible.” The boyfriend, though, handled it like any 20-something suddenly laying eggs would — terrified and confused.

“It’s my favorite thing he’s ever done, and I really like him. But it’s been a while, and I’m ready for another one.”

Maybe next time he will deliver the full Pinterest brunch package.

Wildcat. Image Credit: Signature Entertainment

For the record, mammals don’t lay eggs. Except five. Platypus and four types of echidna, found in Australia and New Guinea. They’re called monotremes, and they’re adorable, shy and scientifically fascinating. None of them are dating Lily Mo Sheen… we think.

Mentioning your daughter’s boyfriend’s eggs might not be the way Kate Beckinsale wanted to promote Wildcat, but it’s working.

