James Gunn’s DCU has recently become one of the most highly discussed topics in the comic book world. If people aren’t debating who they think the new Superman will be, they’re mourning the loss of the DCEU. And if they’re not mourning the loss of the DCEU, they’re trying to figure out who Henry Cavill will play. With the loss of the DCEU comes the loss of several incredible actors, though some are rumoured to return as different characters. One of the actors in question is Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, who many expect to return as Lobo — but would he have been more perfect to play The Crow?

Who is the Crow?

There is more than one version of the character in the comics, which seems to be true with many heroes. The Crow is usually an undead superpowered vigilante, resurrected by a supernatural bird that serves as a guide to restless souls and allows them to exact their revenge on their murderers. The bird gifts those it re-births with its powers and magic, which is said to be rooted in lost love.

The most memorable version of the Crow was Eric. A gang of criminals murdered him and his fiancé, and Eric was forced to watch them kill her before they killed him. A year after his death, the crow resurrected his restless soul and allowed him to exact his revenge on those that had hurt him and the woman he loved. After Eric succeeded in murdering his victims, his soul was seemingly finally put to rest, but he would later return to help other heroes.

Every Crow’s story is tragic and heartbreaking, and their sole purpose is seeking revenge and murdering those who have wronged them or those they love.

What Jason Momoa Might Look Like as the Crow

While messing around with Midjourney, Anderson Luis decided to see what it would look like if Jason Momoa was cast to play the Crow and the film was done in a Tim Burton style. The results are interesting.

Many of the A.I.-generated images showed him as soaked in the rain in a black outfit. His shirts aren’t always fully rendered, making it look like they’re a part of his skin or like he’s wearing no shirt at all.

Along with an all-black ensemble, most images showed him with black face markings. While some had pale face paint underneath, most didn’t, and one or two completely ignored the markings and just rendered a smirking, shirtless Momoa in the rain.

While the response was mostly positive, many agreed that Momoa would be too big to play a hero that is usually one of the scrawnier characters in the comic book world. The general consensus was that Jason Momoa would be perfect for Lobo and that Bill Skarsgård was perfectly cast as Eric Draven / The Crow in the upcoming reboot (read more about that here).

A fan used A.I. to see what Jason Momoa would look like as the Crow; only some were excited about it.

Do you think Jason Momoa would make a good Crow?