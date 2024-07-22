Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse follows Miles Morales as he navigates through different dimensions and meets various versions of Spider-Man, each with their own unique backstory and personality. But there is one particular Spidey variant that has captured the hearts of audiences, so much so that fans are even hoping to get a Spider-Verse spin-off movie centred around the character: Spider-Punk.

Spider-Verse Spin-Off Project

With a stand-alone animated Spider-Woman movie and Spider-Man Noir live-action series already in the works, it’s clear that Marvel has no problem expanding the Spider-Verse franchise. This opens up the possibility for other characters from the beloved franchise to get their stories told, too. And one story audiences are hoping Marvel will explore is that of Spider-Punk.

There is little doubt that Hobie Brown has captivated fans with his unique punk rock aesthetic and rebellious attitude. His story as a former drummer turned Spider-Man from an alternate universe is ripe for exploration. With his own set of villains and challenges, a Spider-Punk movie or show could be a fresh take on the superhero genre.

But what are the chances of fans actually getting to see a Spider-Punk spin-off project for the Spider-Verse? Well, if voice actor Daniel Kaluuya has any say, then there’s a pretty good chance.

A Spider-Punk Spin-Off With Daniel Kaluuya

In a recent interview, Daniel Kaluuya revealed to GamesRadar that he would also like to see more of Hobie Brown and his universe, saying, “I would love to watch that as a fan”.

“I think his world is really interesting”, he continued, adding: “this mix of London and New York. It’s very oppressive, we spoke about George Orwell’s ‘1984,’ Hobie’s reality reminds us of that. I would love to watch that as a fan and if it happens it would be amazing, but if it doesn’t we’ve got this.”

Should a solo Spider-Punk spin-off story ever get a chance to sling its way onto our screens, Kaluuya already has a few exciting ideas on who should join him in lending their voice to a Spider-Verse character. “Snoop Dogg! Spider-Dogg – D, O, double G! He would shut the sh-t down. He’s got the best voice in modern society, let’s keep it real,” Kaluuya said.

He also believes the legendary Bill Murray could be a great addition to the animated franchise. “Or, Bill Murray – I don’t know how you get him in it but my guy Bill has got to be involved as well. If I could work with Bill Murray in any shape or form, I’d be a happy man,” Kaluuya admitted.

So, Is Daniel Kaluuya’s Spider-Punk Getting A Spider-Verse Spin-Off?

While Kaluuya may have some great ideas for who could co-star with him in an animated Spider-Punk Spider-Verse spin-off, the decision is ultimately up to the studios. Although no confirmation of such a project has been made, there is no doubt that Sony Studios is aware of the fact that Hobie Brown has struck a chord with fans. The studio recently released a tribute video for Daniel Kaluuya’s web-slinger, showing off his costumes, guitar-slaying abilities, and the moment he reveals his face to say, “I was this cool the whole time.”

Hopefully, this tribute video is an indicator that Sony may be ready to cash in on Spider-Punk’s growing popularity and give this intensely cool Spider-guy his own standalone adventure after Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Are you ready for Hobie Brown to get his own Spider-Verse spin-off project? Or how about a Batman Beyond animated movie in the style of Into The Spider-Verse?