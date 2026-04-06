As summer blockbuster season approaches, theaters and streaming services are ramping up to release some of the year’s most exciting movies. From tense thrillers to touching dramas (and even the return of a certain undead monarch), April is absolutely packed with great films to watch both in theaters and from the comfort of your own living room. If you’re wondering where to even begin, we’ve rounded up 10 of the absolute must-watches to add to your calendar, and some March films that are still great watches this month.

Send Help (Now Available to Stream, Physical Release on April 21)

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

This January, Sam Raimi did it again with Send Help – a twisted tale of cat and mouse set on a deserted island. Starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, Send Help reignites the classic Raimi shenanigans fans know and love, and by that, I mean there’s plenty of gore and gross-out scenes in this film. Cool!

Send Help arrived on streaming platforms in late March, and it will finally get a physical release on April 21. Now would be the best time to relive this gory flick – or you could finally watch every nauseating action sequence in glorious 4K.

The Drama (Comes to Theaters on April 3)

Image Credit: A24

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson together in the same film? Yes, please! The Dynamic Duo will start together in three different movies this year, starting with The Drama. A movie that tackles a very dark subject in a surprisingly tasteful manner, this Kristofer Borgli film sees Pattinson and Zendaya flexing their acting muscles.

Coming from the director of Dream Scenario, The Drama is an unapologetically raw examination of how couples cope with impossibly disturbing situations, and how they could either bring them together or relentlessly tear them apart.

Exit 8 (Comes to Theaters on April 10)

Image Credit: Toho

Video game movie adaptations have always had a rough time at the box office, especially when the games they’re based on hardly have a plot in the first place. That said, Exit 8 promises to be an amazing J-horror experience with an original story and very effective scares.

The movie has been available in Japan for a while, but it will finally make its American debut this April. Boasting an impressive 98% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Exit 8 could easily become the best video game movie ever made.

Apex (Available on Netflix on April 24)

Image Credit: Netflix

A new Netflix original starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, Apex features all the thrills of a survival film combined with the intensity of a bloody good horror flick. Apex promises to be an amazing addition to Netflix’s growing catalog of original films, starring two of Hollywood’s most celebrated performers. If you’re looking for a good reason to justify your Netflix subscription after that Stranger Things finale, look no further than this film!

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come (Available in Theaters Since March 20)

Image Credit: Searchlight Pictures

Released late last month, Ready or Not 2 has not enjoyed the box office returns it desperately deserves. A sequel to the 2019 film starring Samara Weaving in a deadly hunt set in a dystopian, alternate-history California, Ready or Not 2 ups the stakes in every possible way. Now, a bride will have to fight for her life for a chance to take a seat among a council of shady rulers controlling the entire world.

While fans have loved the unique blend of dark humor and gory horror that the Ready or Not franchise has delivered so far, Ready or Not 2 has underperformed at the box office. It’s still available in theaters, however. So, if you’re in the mood to support actually great and original horror flicks, give this one a shot!

Pizza Movie (Now Available to Stream on Disney+ and Hulu)

Image Credit: Disney+

The cast of Stranger Things is now officially looking for new opportunities after the iconic Netflix show finally came to an end in 2025. For Gaten Matarazzo, his first major project outside the Stranger Things umbrella is Pizza Movie – an unlikely hit that’s become a bit of a viral phenomenon across the internet.

Starring Matarazzo and several rising young stars (alongside Daniel Radcliffe), Pizza Movie is a stoner comedy for a new generation. Led by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, the duo’s experiences with internet humor give Pizza Movie a uniquely “viral” feel that has already turned it into an unexpected success.

Over Your Dead Body (Coming to Theaters on April 24)

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Some Hollywood producer must have noticed just how good Samara Weaving looks holding a shotgun, since we’re not getting one but two films where she’ll try to survive a deadly relationship. Unlike the blood and guts of Ready or Not 2, Over Your Dead Body is more of an action comedy in the same vein as Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Starring Samara Weaving and Jason Segel, the movie revolves around a couple who schedule a romantic getaway to fix their failing relationship, only to realize each has a plan to kill the other. The movie is an American reimagining of the 2021 Norwegian film, I onde dager, and it’s coming to theaters on April 24.

Normal (Coming to Theaters on April 17)

Image Credit: Magnolia Pictures

Nobody proved that Bob Odenkirk was born to play an everyday action hero in the same style as John Wick. However, Nobody 2 was a bit of a letdown compared to its amazing predecessor. Luckily, Normal is here to give fans a proper continuation to what the original Nobody envisioned.

The movie follows a police officer who moves to a small town called Normal to serve as its temporary sheriff. He will soon discover that Normal is anything but, as a massive criminal threat unfolds under the shadows of the sleepy town.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Now in Theaters)

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The long-awaited sequel to Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie is finally here, and it went galactic. While it failed to launch critics into orbit, die-hard Nintendo fans have loved the film for what it is: a cute stroll through years of video game history that’s unexpectedly light on actual plot.

The good news is that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie looks incredible, especially in theaters. If you want to get the most out of this out-of-this-world cinematic experience, now’s the chance to catch the film while it’s still dominating the box office.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (Coming to Theaters on April 17)

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

A unique reimagining of The Mummy helmed by the director of Evil Dead Rise, this film is the latest in Blumhouse’s collection of horror flicks. The movie promises a more visceral and unsettling take on the classic Mummy (not the Brendan Fraser one), this time focusing on a family that unexpectedly reunites with a daughter they considered dead for years.

With early reactions calling the film “too extreme” with its body horror, be prepared for a horror flick that’s sure to bring mummies back to the top of the Hollywood horror Hall of Fame.

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