From plot holes to character inconsistencies, these five sci-fi TV shows took a turn for the worse. Find out how they went off the rails in this article.

When it comes to many supernatural/sci-fi TV shows in recent years, many have grown a significant fandom since they first started airing. Unfortunately, this is not always a good thing, as the show will drag on for much longer than initially intended. And while many fans are happy to see their favourite characters on screen for longer, the story quality begins to deteriorate significantly. This is especially true for large TV shows that have been running for more than just one or two seasons. The result is some wacky plot twists and crazy plot developments before the narrative comes to an unfulfilling and unsatisfactory close. Despite starting with a great premise, as it continues, it seems that the writers are unsure where they are going with the plot.

Now, looking back at some of these shows, you begin to question how anything makes sense—with some, asking technical questions results in the entirety of the plot unravelling. When writing a good narrative, this is not what you want to happen when your fans begin to dissect the lore. Specifically, with shows that have a significant affiliation with the supernatural or contain elements outside the bounds of normalcy, there seems to be an even bigger decline in the show’s quality and writing. This can sometimes result in an unintentionally hilarious shows of plots and character developments. It is especially bad in shows that are not self-aware. So, let’s look at the top five sci-fi TV shows that have gone entirely off the rails.

5. The 100

Let’s start with a sci-fi TV show that had a fantastic premise and an awesome pilot. One hundred young adults are sent back to Planet Earth to see whether it is viable to live on. This is a century after a cataclysmic event left the planet uninhabitable due to nuclear waste and radiation. The group begin forming tribes, with new events unfolding and keeping its audiences hooked.

With great action and even better character development, the show had a great run. Up until the writers decided it was a great idea to introduce the concept of a higher power. So now our main characters are searching for God, only to discover that it was aliens all along. Seeing this on your screen and realising how ridiculous of a plot twist it is leaves you reeling. So how does one go from an epic survival series to aliens being behind everything? Jason Rothenberg, Charmaine DeGraté, and Kim Shumway: you guys have an immense amount of explaining to do.

4. The Vampire Diaries & True Blood

It was challenging to decide which of these would make it into this list, but ultimately, both are here. Why is that? Because both have similar ridiculous subplots and narratives with an immense amount of unnecessary love triangles. By the end of True Blood, almost every character has been turned into a supernatural creature of sorts. Although the premise was promising, with a tremendous amount playing into vampire lore, it fell flat the longer it went on.

The same can be said for The Vampire Diaries, an iconic series when it first started that turned into a heated mess when the Michaelson family left for New Orleans. By the show’s end, we somehow have the opposite happening than in True Blood.

Despite emphasis being placed on the fact that it is permanent when you are turned into a supernatural being, all the characters are changed back to human beings! That is, except for Caroline, but it does not make it any less ridiculous. And let’s not get started on how every character has seen each other naked at least once. In this regard, the premise of the two vampire shows are incredibly similar. And do we see some similarities between their main three actors?

3. The X-Files

This is one of those shows that was great because it follows a prevalent monster-of-the-week theme with its episodes. And with that, a solid lore/mythos is established within the series’ universe. At the centre, Fox Mulder is trying to uncover what happened to his missing sister, Samantha. This is driven by an alien conspiracy that further pushes the mythos bounds of the show.

So, now we have great lore and great characters with a straightforward plot. But then, the writers take the ‘Off-the-Rail’ drugs that have plagued the shows on this list, and we begin to descend into a strange place where the plot becomes convoluted, the lore becomes contradictory, and the central story arc is ruined.

2. Supernatural

Speaking of drugs and the lore becoming convoluted and contradictory, we have the same problem with the adventures of the Winchester boys. With too many seasons to count, the show has tried its best to remain loyal to the monster-of-the-week trope. Unfortunately, the writers decided it was a good idea to throw angels, demons, God, Satan and every other kind of mythological creature and God you can think of into the mix. Whereas the initial premise was Sam and Dean hunting and killing evil, looking for their dad, and finding the yellow-eyed demon, we now have seen the boys die a million times.

Okay, maybe that is an exaggeration, but we have seen one of them die (or on the verge of dying) at least once a season. This is besides the ridiculous plot twists and terrible inconsistencies in their lore (yes, we are talking about the vampirism cure Grandpa Winchester magically conjured out of thin air).

1. Riverdale

This tv show is the stuff of legends, and there is no doubt it should take the top spot on this list. Starting out as a simple and intriguing play at a whodunnit murder mystery-style plot in the small town of Riverdale, it comes as an absolute shock when supernatural and sci-fi elements are suddenly thrown into the mix. Yes, you did not read that incorrectly. First, we get an insane cult. Not one, but two cults in one season of Riverdale, with the first starting from an RPG-style board game. Then, we get to the alien plot, leading to the characters developing superpowers and, eventually, one of them becoming an angel.

At some point, the apocalypse occurs, and they need to venture into an alternate universe. Yes, the comic books clarify that something strange is up in Riverdale, but how does one go from petty high school drama to the world exploding? If you watch some of the actors closely enough as the story progresses, you can very clearly see them holding back on laughter (or tears) as they deliver some of the most ridiculous lines known to man.

What sci-fi TV show do you think should be included on this list?