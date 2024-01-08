Summary:

The Arrowverse had corporate-mandated rules that prevented Batman from appearing, but Superman was allowed.

Gabriel Macht, known for his role as Harvey Specter on Suits, was a popular fan choice to play Batman in the Arrowverse.

Macht's portrayal of Harvey Specter on Suits embodied the charisma and presence associated with Bruce Wayne.

DC and The CW’s Arrowverse featured a weird set of corporate-mandated rules that didn’t always make sense, such as the fact Superman could appear on the shows (eventually receiving his own series) but not Batman. While there’s no doubt the Arrowverse did more than okay with the characters it could use, there are numerous missed opportunities to look back on, such as casting Gabriel Macht as Batman.

Despite the producers making it clear that the Dark Knight was out of bounds for them, there were always whispers and rumours that Bruce Wayne could make it onto the Arrowverse at some point. In fact, he did show up as Kevin Conroy played him in a crossover special, while Warren Christie appeared in a covert way in Batwoman. However, a popular fan casting that continues to do the rounds to this day pointed toward Macht, who had shined as Harvey Specter on Suits, receiving the opportunity to play the superhero on the small screen.

Why Gabriel Macht as Batman was the ultimate fan dream at the time

When the legal drama Suits debuted in 2011, it was a hit show. Sure, it fell into the typical tropes and pitfalls of the genre, but it succeeded because of its lead stars – including Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter. As the ultimate closer in town, Harvey strutted around with confidence and swagger, attracting attention wherever he went and never being afraid to ruffle feathers. It also helped that the man looked good in a suit and oozed more charisma than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in WWE. For all intents and purposes, he epitomised how most comic book fans see Bruce Wayne – he walks into a room, and everyone stops to bask in his presence.

Macht was no fresh-faced newcomer when he was cast as Harvey. He was an established 39-year-old actor, but he hadn’t yet found the role to define him until he was cast on Suits. For nine seasons, audiences tuned in to see him in the part and he became one of the most beloved TV characters in this period.

A year after Suits debuted, the Arrowverse took flight with the start of Arrow in 2012. It continued to expand outward with the addition of more shows and characters, with recognisable TV actors, such as Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, finding their way into the universe. Naturally, fans looked to other popular shows of the era for potential castings of well-known heroes and villains. Expectedly, it wasn’t hard to imagine Macht stepping out as Bruce, or even with a cowl over his face. Also, isn’t his authoritative voice just perfect for the Caped Crusader?

Macht’s history with superhero properties

The Arrowverse officially wrapped up in 2023, paving the way for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU. With that also ended the chances of Gabriel Macht playing Batman in a CW show. The actor, though, had previous experience playing a superhero, as he portrayed Denny Colt/Spirt in Frank Miller’s The Spirit. As per Empire, Miller selected Macht after an audition and Lionsgate thought the actor possessed a “devilishly charming quality.” Anyone who has read the series can understand why Macht looks the part, and it seemed like a terrific casting on a surface level.

Unfortunately, The Spirit bombed, making only $39 million from a $60 million budget and the reviews weren’t too kind to it either. Macht would make another comic book movie, appearing as Robert Pryce in 2009’s Whiteout, which was a film adaptation of Greg Rucka and Steve Lieber’s comic series. It also failed to ignite the world, making just $17.8 million from a $35 million budget.

What he thought about Batman

In 2013, Gabriel Macht revealed that he had been in the running to play Batman for Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Posting on X, he said: “Fans, had to withdraw from Batman running due to scheduling of Suits. Respect to Ben Affleck. He’s going to kill in it.” It’s a fascinating what-if to consider and how it might have changed the course of the DC Extended Universe. However, Macht has largely been more successful on TV than in film, so it’s tough to imagine him as a big-screen Dark Knight.

As such, he would have been better suited for the Arrowverse and possibly leading a show after his time on Suits came to an end. While Macht never addressed the fan castings of him playing Batman, he did post about the Dark Knight again in 2017. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a cute story about how he and his son argue about who is really Batman before paying tribute to Adam West who had passed away. What’s clear from these posts is that Macht certainly held a keen interest in the character, and if the opportunity for him to play the superhero had presented itself, he probably would have said yes to it. Sadly, fans are unlikely to ever know what he could have done with the part.