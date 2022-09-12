In its very first episodes, House of the Dragon has already altered and added unknown details to Game of Thrones lore, including a change to the Night King’s story.

Although House of the Dragon is set about three hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series has been doing a stellar job as a prequel, laying down a foundation and impacting some of the events and history of the original series in some very key ways. There are a few big mysteries surrounding the Night King, namely who he really is, and also why he so desperately wanted to kill Bran Stark.

One of the Mysteries of the Night King

In the end, Bran Stark was the Three-Eyed Raven, an all-knowing and somewhat all-seeing being who held all of Westeros’ memory within themselves. Not only would killing him erase their entire history, but it would destroy any hope for the future with the complete loss of knowledge. This is the way that Game of Thrones framed the mystery anyway.

With the first few episodes of House of the Dragon, this has been reframed.

Long before Bran came into the picture, the Three-Eyed Raven was thought to have been Brynden Rivers – the bastard son of Aegon Targaryen IV. The book version was called the Three-Eyed Crow and was also said to have been a Lord named Brynden, adding to the credibility of this possibility. Brynden was nicknamed Bloodraven, and later joined the Night’s Watch and became the Lord Commander, only to eventually disappear beyond the wall.

Ancient Prophecies

At the start of the House of the Dragon series, King Viserys Targaryen was telling his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra about a prophecy that was foretold through the dreams of one of their forefathers. One of the greatest rulers of the Targaryen empire, Aegon the Conqueror, had a dream, a prophecy that changes part of the Night King’s story. He foresaw a terrible winter that would spell the end of the world of man, A Song of Ice and Fire.

The revelation of this mystery was not a part of either Game of Thrones or G.R.R. Martin’s source material.

One of the biggest changes that have been explored is the mystery of the Night King. Game of Thrones season 8 claimed that only with a Targaryen on the Iron Throne could the darkness of the Night King and the White Walkers be defeated, and the season was in turn about the Night King and his army – more specifically about the battle waged between them and the army of the living in the north, made up of all who would join, what was left of Winterfell, the Free-folk from the north and some dragons. Led by Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow (who also turned out to be a Targaryen as well).

And in a way, Aegon’s prophecy came true in the end.

With not only the defeaters of the Night King having been Targaryens, but the original Three-Eyed Raven also having been of Targaryen blood, it is clear that there is more weight to this prophecy than they thought. The one who watched throughout history, possibly moving puzzle pieces into place when they would have been needed, and the original all-knowing being was a Targaryen, meaning that in all ways, the Targaryens were once at least the fire that was the answer to the scourge of ice.

