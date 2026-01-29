Guillermo del Toro stood on a Sundance stage this week to celebrate the 4K restoration of Cronos, his 1993 debut that made him a cult name at age 29. Then he casually dropped the kind of news that makes fans smile. A longer cut of Frankenstein is coming. And it’s not a tweak or a patch job. It’s a fuller version that he’s calling the “all the stitches” cut.

If you watched the current 150-minute Netflix release and felt the seams, you weren’t imagining it. Del Toro admitted he’s assembling a version that restores material trimmed from the official cut, including a seven-minute sequence he removed after a note from James Cameron. That alone hints at how much character work and breathing room ended up on the floor. Stack that with other deleted scenes he’s mentioned over the past few months and you’re likely staring at something close to three hours when it’s done.

What makes this more than fan service is how Frankenstein already landed. The film pulled in nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, and Cinematography. That’s not a small haul for a movie some viewers still describe as rushed in its final stretch.

Image Credit: Netflix

One Reddit reaction nailed it by saying: “Hell yeah! The weakest thing about the film was how much was cut!” Another added, “I’m hoping it helps what was the last half hour of the existing cut. It felt quite rushed.”

Del Toro’s take on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel, written when she was just 20, leans hard into emotion over jump scares. Set in 19th-century Eastern Europe, the story follows Dr. Pretorius as he searches for Frankenstein’s monster, believed dead for forty years, to continue the experiments. Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance fill out a cast that treats the material seriously.

That approach lines up with how del Toro describes the film. Speaking to composer Alexandre Desplat at Cannes, he said, “I’m asking a question about being a father, being a son… I’m not doing a horror movie… ever. I’m not trying to do that.”

Critic Meagan Navarro summed it up neatly: “Frankenstein is absolutely breathtaking, with imagery and set pieces that instantly embed themselves in your memory. It showcases del Toro’s strength as a filmmaker, creating immersive worlds that enhance what he does best: championing monsters and their tragic humanity instead of using them to scare us.”

Where the “all the stitches” cut lands remains unclear. Will it be on Netflix? In movie theaters? Physical media that’s already in the works? Wherever it shows up, it sounds like the version del Toro wanted you to see first.

