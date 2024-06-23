Following James Gunn’s appointment as co-CEO of DC Studios, the director hit the breaks on the DCEU to start anew with the upcoming DCU, with Gunn’s upcoming movie Superman to get the franchise rolling in 2025. With the DCU being a different cinematic universe from the DCEU, the DC hero roster will consist of many fresh faces, including David Corenswet as Superman. Though the bulk of the Justice League characters have not yet been cast for the DCU, one noteworthy fan casting has been that of Grace Caroline Currey as the DCU’s Wonder Woman.

Grace Caroline Currey Fan Casting Gains Attention

Currey’s fan casting as Wonder Woman has been gaining some attention online, partly due to an image mockup on Reddit and an image collage from The Legacy of the Nerd showing the actress at a red-carpet premiere for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, along with Currey in costume for the film, accompanied by a comic book image of Wonder Woman.

The 27-year-old actress, of course, previously appeared as Billy Batson’s older foster home sibling, Mary Bromfield, in Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods (with Currey also portraying Mary in Shazam-form in the latter). As to why Currey is being fan cast, the reasoning is as varied as one would expect, with Currey’s portrayal of the older and wiser Shazam family sibling Mary seemingly being the primary reason.

Indeed, Currey’s performance as Mary is one of the highlights of both Shazam! movies. As the oldest of the kids in Billy Batson’s foster home, Mary brings both an older sibling’s wisdom to the group along with great anxiety about what the future holds for her as she applies to college and prepares for life away from the Vasquez foster home. Mary also continues to deal with her path to adulthood in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, while guiding an anxious Billy as he faces his own pre-adulthood nervousness.

Legacy Casting In DC Movies

With Grace Caroline Currey having channelled such a winning combination of fear and wisdom in the Shazam! movies, it could be that many fans casting her as Wonder Woman might well see her bringing a similar character arc to the DCU’s Diana Prince. And Currey jumping from the DCEU to the DCU would hardly be without precedent in the history of DC movies, either. DC movies and TV shows have never been hesitant to engage in legacy casting. Smallville had such DC alumni as Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Linda Carter, Helen Slater, John Glover, and many others appear on the show.

Clancy Brown also famously voiced Lex Luthor on Superman: The Animated Series, the Justice League and Justice League: Unlimited animated series, and numerous other DC projects, along with his role in the upcoming The Penguin series, the latter of which will also include Michael Kelly of 2013’s Man of Steel among its cast. With many other such DC legacy casting examples that can be cited, jumping from one universe to another in the DC multiverse clearly isn’t a barrier to Grace Caroline Currey playing Wonder Woman in the DCU.

Fan Reactions And Speculations

Of course, with the DCU already starting off with a divided fanbase due to the DCEU being halted so abruptly, DC fans are equally divided on the future of Wonder Woman within the DCU. Reactions to Grace Caroline Currey’s fan casting on social media run the gamut of fans enthusiastically supporting the idea, others pining for more adventures with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman (and the rest of her fellow heroes on the DCEU’s Justice League), and fans making other fan casting suggestions.

It’s also worth noting that James Gunn has been very emphatic that he is the most reliable source of information on casting and story news for the DCU, having debunked many such rumours since taking the job. That naturally indicates that Grace Caroline Currey’s Wonder Woman casting doesn’t even qualify as a rumour now but is still pure fan casting.

That being said, Grace Currey would be in very good company if she were to transition from one DC movie role to another, and who knows – with DC being as vast a multiverse as it is, should Grace Caroline Currey’s theoretical Wonder Woman fan casting come to pass, she could even meet Gal Gadot’s Diana at some point.

Tell us, would you like to see Grace Caroline Currey as Wonder Woman in the DCU? Surprisingly, Shazam‘s Asher Angel also teased playing the DCU’s Nightwing.