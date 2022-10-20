A world without Batman sounds like a bad place, but the good news is Gotham Knights characters are ready to step up and fill the void. Plus, it’s also nice to see other Bat-Family members featuring in a video game, since it’s normally all about the Dark Knight while everyone else plays second fiddle to him. To satisfy fans of the different Bat-Family members, WB Games Montréal chose four of the most popular characters in the mythology and made them playable characters in the game.

RELATED: Gotham Knights Review – No, It Isn’t Arkham

The best part is that gamers can switch between the different Gotham Knights characters as well, making the game feel fresh and varied even in the first playthrough. With various heroes to choose from, some gamers may be wondering who the best player is and who is the most underrated in the game. Well, we got you covered here. Here are the Gotham Knights characters ranked.

5. Alfred Pennyworth

Whether it be in the comics, movies, or TV shows, there’s always one constant: Alfred Pennyworth as Batman’s right-hand man. With the Dark Knight gone in Gotham Knights, Alfred doesn’t automatically claim pension and retire to the Canary Islands. Instead, he steps up like he has before, becoming an ally, motivator, and the voice of reason for the rest of the Bat-Family. He might not be smashing skulls or kicking in kneecaps like the rest of the Gotham Knights characters, but his presence at the Belfry makes all the difference to everyone else.

4. Tim Drake (Robin)

Since fans first met him, Tim Drake has always preferred to use his brains rather than brawn in situations – and it’s not different in Gotham Knights. His quarter staff is particularly useful in keeping enemies at an arm’s length and his wushu skills show off he’s a competent fighter in his own right. However, in a combat-heavy game like this, he feels drastically underpowered compared to other Gotham Knights characters. Drake certainly more than compensates for this in other areas, as he’s undoubtedly the best detective out of the Bat-Family.

RELATED: Batman Sons and Daughters: Is Bruce Wayne A Good Father?

3. Jason Todd (Red Hood)

As the second Boy Wonder, Jason Todd is renowned for being the aggressive one of the pack. He is rougher and tougher than the rest, unafraid of crossing lines when he has to. Gotham Knights presents a hulking version of Red Hood, who looks like he never misses a leg day and is all about the gains. He’s a big and powerful bruiser, who utilises his superior strength to his advantage. When surrounded by Freaks or the Court of Owls, and there’s nowhere to go, Red Hood is the Gotham Knights character a player will want on their side, as he punches and shoots his way out of any situation.

2. Barbara Gordon (Batgirl)

When it comes to balance, Barbara Gordon has it all. She has speed, agility, and kickboxing skills that make her a threat in any fight. It also helps that she knows how to use a tonfa to knock back any opponent who get to close for comfort. Batgirl also has some intelligent moves in her arsenal, too, so if she sets someone in her sights, it’s game over for them in a heartbeat. For a first-time player of Gotham Knights, Batgirl is undoubtedly a well-rounded character to choose, and should prove to be a firm favourite for many.

RELATED: We Need A Nightwing Movie. DC, Please Move On From Batman

1. Dick Grayson (Nightwing)

Ironically, when Gotham Knights begins, Nightwing isn’t the easiest character to use or get accustomed to. While he has some nice flips and moves, he feels drastically underpowered compared to his teammates. However, his skill tree unlocks a different character who is the perfect merger of Batman and Spider-Man. Once a player develops Nightwing and spends some time on picking the perfect path for him, he is unstoppable in full flight and easily the best of all the Gotham Knights characters. The Flying Grayson indeed.

Tell us, who are your favourite Gotham Knights characters?