We’re full steam ahead with Season 4 of Telkom’s VS Gaming Weekly. It is a show designed to be entertaining and informative, going behind the scenes into South Africa’s gaming and eSports scene while bringing exciting gameplay and analysis of the latest games available. More than just a show, VS Gaming Weekly is a platform aimed to bring the local gaming community together through various segments and features to provide a look at the unique dynamic in South Africa.

The free-to-air programme showcases some of the world’s best games. It brings you the latest in the world of eSports, including some of South Africa’s best. Additionally, it offers excellent value for viewers looking to undertake a similar journey for the respective games, whether you’re a newbie or professional, highlighting the triumphs and challenges of eSports players, teams, and the broader gaming community.

As the team continues to explore the local gaming news and trends in the ever-growing sector in South Africa, the team sat down with Sibu Mpanza to provide his personal insights and a quick glimpse behind the curtain. Sibu is renowned as a local YouTuber, TV personality and host, content creator and, most importantly to VS Gaming fans, an avid gamer.

Follow on below for a Q&A with Sibu Mpanza:

Can you tell us what VS Gaming Weekly is for viewers who don’t know what it is?

VS Gaming Weekly is a weekly TV show on SABC 1 and SABC+ that showcases the world of esports. It features player stories, gaming culture, tips from professional gamers, and coverage of leagues like eDiski, Rocket League, and more.

What can viewers expect from Season 4 of Telkom VS Gaming Weekly?

Viewers can expect exciting league coverage, fresh tips and tricks from top gamers, the latest esports news, and an engaging look at South Africa’s growing gaming community.

What is your role on Telkom VS Gaming Weekly?

As co-host, my role is to present and share insights about the latest in esports, highlight player journeys, and engage viewers with gaming trends and tips, making the show both fun and informative.

How do you think gaming has evolved over the years, and what role do retro games play in shaping the esports landscape today?

Gaming has evolved from simple entertainment into a massive competitive scene. Retro games laid the foundation by inspiring current games and shaping the competitive culture we see in esports today.

As a presenter on Telkom VS Gaming, what do you hope to achieve with your content, and how do you think it will resonate with viewers?

I aim to make esports accessible and exciting for everyone, highlighting how inclusive and vibrant the South African gaming community is. I hope viewers feel inspired to engage with the gaming world, whether as players or fans.

Can you take us through the eDiski league, and how can aspiring gamers join?

The eDiski league is a competitive FIFA esports league open to all skill levels. Aspiring gamers can join through Telkom’s gaming initiatives and by participating in qualifiers announced on the Telkom VS Gaming platforms.

What advice would you give someone considering a professional gamer career?

Practice consistently, stay updated with gaming trends, and build a strong online presence. Also, participate in local tournaments to gain experience and exposure.

As an avid gamer, which games do you go to that might have been inspired by VS Gaming?

I definitely got inspired to play more Rocket League after seeing how fun the young kids make it look. I also worked on improving my Gran Turismo skills to make sure I was putting in good times on our VS Gaming Racing Rig.

Season 4 commenced on 1 November and is on air every Friday on SABC 1. You can also catch all the previous episodes online on SABC+. VS Gaming Weekly fans can stand a chance to win a fantastic New Balance voucher with Fortress. For more details, visit this page.