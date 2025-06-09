On 7 June, James Gunn dropped the trailer for Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3: Super, and the internet did its usual thing: obsess over Superman. The skin looks a lot like David Corenswet’s Man of Steel, which is a big deal considering Superman (2025) is set to kick off the brand-new DCU. But while the spotlight was beaming hard on Kal-El’s perfectly gelled curl, hardly anyone noticed something potentially even more important: Robin is right there in the trailer, too. Yes, Tim Drake Robin. Batman’s sidekick. Teen Titan. So, why isn’t anyone talking about it?

The trailer, released by Epic Games and promoted by Gunn himself, shows off eight new superhero-themed skins as part of Fortnite’s Battle Pass. The theme is literally “Super.” And who’s the very first skin you unlock when you grab the pass? Not Superman. It’s Robin.

The Boy Wonder gets the instant spotlight. Superman, on the other hand, becomes available through quests in July… unless you know a shortcut.

And here’s where things get even more interesting.

Image Credit: Fortnite

Robin’s Fortnite outfit is weirdly specific. Red and black suit with golden-yellow accents. Green gloves and shoulders. A sleek yellow R logo. There’s a wing-shaped jetpack on his back in one shot. He’s got all the signature gear—staff, birdarang, grappling hook, even a red firearm. One variation of the suit even features a futuristic gold and black design with chest straps that scream live-action upgrade.

So naturally, we’re wondering: did James Gunn just casually reveal the DCU’s Robin suit… through Fortnite?

Awesome superpowers anyone? Get a first look at all things Chapter 6 Season 3 Super! https://t.co/0aD8E1pVpy pic.twitter.com/ZezLbQc1Km — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 7, 2025

You wouldn’t be crazy to think so. Gunn now oversees all things DC continuity across film, TV, animation, and games. He’s already approved Superman’s look in the game. And if this version of Robin got the green light too, it’s not a stretch to think we just saw our first taste of the live-action suit.

It also lines up with what we already know. Back in February 2025, at a DC press event, Gunn confirmed a Teen Titans movie is officially in the works. He said, “Ana Nogueira has been writing a Teen Titans script for a little while,” but warned that it’s still in the early stages.

Still, a Teen Titans movie needs a Robin, and this one looks a lot like Tim Drake.

Image Credit: Fortnite

“Pretty sure Fortnite said on Instagram that this is Tim Drake, it certainly looks like him I think,” one Redditor commented. “Fortnite confirmed Tim,” another replied. And then there’s the unfiltered honesty of this gem: “I’m a massive fan of dick but I think Tim was the better choice, imo he should be the definitive Robin.”

So, is this the first look at the DCU’s Tim Drake? Maybe. Gunn hasn’t confirmed it. But if you’re building hype for a new universe, Fortnite might be the most effective way to sneak or test a reveal past eagle-eyed fans.

Either way, Robin is in Fortnite. And he’s leading the Battle Pass.

