A recent post by Edmmusic has brought attention to an abandoned Batman Nightclub in Pattaya. While it was once fit for the Bruce Waynes of the world, it now looks like something ransacked by Joker.

Hidden just off Sukhumvit Road on Pattaya Tai Soi 2 sits the remains of the Batman Nightclub, a six-floor beast of a venue. The place opened in 1994 and shut its doors in 1996 after a fire tore through the club. Many people lost their lives, and the building never recovered. Time moved on. The Batman logo (as seen in the Tim Burton films) faded. Pattaya built newer, shinier places to get sweaty on a dance floor. Yet this club stayed put, like a trophy from one of Batman’s failures.

Step inside today and you’ll find the ground floor completely flooded (more details here). It used to be a dance floor. Now it’s a green swamp filled with plastic and packaging. One local said a body was found floating there a few years back. Another insists the former caretaker still takes a swim in that same water.

It’s creepy but… kind of fascinating. Urban explorers have been making the trip for years, flashlights in hand, imagining how loud the speakers must have been when the bass dropped.

Image Credit: daxward.com

Back in the day, only the wealthiest guests got access to the upper floor and roof. Looking down from the sixth floor onto the crowd below must have been wild. Also, incredibly risky. You don’t build giant holes between dance floors without expecting someone to test gravity.

The rooftop was the prize, though. Even now, the view over Pattaya is worth the climb. People who’ve revisited at night say the skyline still looks unreal.

Image Credit: daxward.com

By 2021, the building was pretty much a hollowed-out shell with only a few urinals reminding you it was once packed with partygoers. Yet something unexpected happened in 2016. A worldwide network of graffiti artists called Meeting of Styles swooped in, not to fight crime but to throw colour everywhere. They turned the entire structure into a chaotic, vibrant art gallery. Every wall is covered. Every stairwell has a tag. Today, it looks as if the Joker got some of his clowns to do some work on it (just take a look at this video here).

I guess they won’t be playing Prince’s Partyman at the Pattaya Batman Nightclub anytime soon.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos Has a Connection to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight

Images sourced from daxward.com.