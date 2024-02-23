Summary:

Fans are divided over the latest Netflix live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," with some outraged and upset while others are mildly impressed.

The new live-action adaptation holds a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a significant improvement over the abysmal 5% rating of the 2010 film by M. Night Shyamalan.

Early online commentary from fans highlighted issues with character development, pacing, and scriptwriting in the new series.

Well, well, well, what do we have here? It seems fans are divided; some are outraged and upset, and others are mildly impressed over the latest Netflix live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. After waiting six years, hype and anticipation reached peak levels, with most fans left fuming that their beloved series had received yet another weak adaptation.

Six-Year Wait

It’s been a long journey to get to the release of this latest live-action adaptation. Fans of the franchise have had a tough time, still reeling from the disaster of 2010’s M. Night Shyamalan version, which still upsets ardent Avatar: The Last Airbender fans. Critics are kinder to this latest version, which holds 60% on Rotten Tomatoes.

In comparison, the film by Shyamalan sits at an abysmal 5%. The audience score for the new series is higher, reaching 75%. Still, you wouldn’t believe most fans rate it that high when viewing online commentary.

After the film, fans expected the following live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender to live up to the same calibre of storytelling, characterisation and world-building as the famed animated series. They thought that Netflix would be the place to fix things and rectify where M. Night went horribly wrong.

Fan Reactions To Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

According to fans like Kiddo Williams, who posted on X, this latest version did rectify much of that damage, saying:

‘This show is getting better and better even with 2 episodes in, I don’t see what critics were talking about? Where exactly is the bad part of this show, I just have characterisation issues but that’s it everything else is fabulous.’

Aron06 took the middle ground, ‘Is Avatar: TheLastAirbender great? No. Is it horrible? No. It’s just ok. Acting is…not there yet for some. Netflix forcing this show into 8 episodes is a crime. At least 10 is needed so they can have some breathing room. The effects are very good. Hopeful for a second season.’

The Avatar live action was actually terrible man. pic.twitter.com/j72huAN9Kf — CEASEACTION 📚🤓 (@CEASEACTION8) February 22, 2024

Most early takes online were not kind, and many voiced their displeasure. Some of these viewers felt the show was uneven, lacking in character development and pacing, and there was an issue with the scriptwriting. The changes from the original series were a particularly sore point. Discussing Film’s review of the show said that “Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender fails to capture the spirit of the original series due to extremely poor writing and bland visuals.’

Avatar which should be the easiest to adapt now has 2 terrible live action adaptations pic.twitter.com/ouNqMUbs1q — Daiquiri (@Da1qu1r1) February 22, 2024

The reviews became more positive as viewers dug deeper into the series, but the show clearly divided the fanbase. Many of them are grateful to have a live-action adaptation that was at least better than the M. Night movie, while others are fuming that their beloved adventure series has been fumbled for a second time.

The acting for the avatar is terrible!!! Yall couldn’t find better people? — JJ (@_TechJ) February 23, 2024

The new Avatar is fucking terrible — THEE STEP MUVA (@Stepmuvalex) February 22, 2024

The new avatar show is so terrible. The movie was actually better than this — Mark Skywalker (@markgreenauer) February 23, 2024

The Netflix avatar show is just the show version of the terrible movie they did years ago. Please run away — CluelessAL (@BlueTuesday8) February 22, 2024

For these die-hard followers of the original, Avatar: The Last Airbender is a masterclass in worldbuilding and rich storytelling that children and adults can enjoy. The remarks and views of critics and fans are in. Still, we will have to wait a little longer to better assess where this latest release will rank alongside the film and original cartoon.

