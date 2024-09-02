The Lone Ranger actor went from Hollywood’s hottest star to financial troubles, even selling his truck due to gas costs . Despite his fall from grace, DC fans are rallying for James Gunn to cast Armie Hammer as Green Lantern in the DCU, hoping for a fresh take on the iconic hero.

Where Is Hal Jordan?

With the Snyderverse, fans finally saw some of DC’s most iconic heroes in live-action for the first time. Despite its tumultuous development, Justice League marked a landmark moment for DC in cinema: they were going head to head with Marvel at the box office. It’s a shame it couldn’t last for long.

Still, as “complete” as the Justice League roster was in the films, some notable characters were missing from the legendary lineup. Chief among them is the Man Without Fear, the Green Lantern. Despite many heroes receiving a new face in the Snyderverse, Hal Jordan (or any other popular Lantern) was absent from the saga.

The reason for this may be the disastrous 2011 Green Lantern flick. A movie so bad, that it nearly killed Ryan Reynolds’ career. The CGI suit and the nonsensical plot did little for the box office chances of Green Lantern – and it might have been even worse if the original plan to have Jack Black in the lead had materialized.

As we enter a new chapter for DC in films, the Green Lantern deserves a second chance to clear his name. Speaking of second chances, there’s an actor with a similar story of redemption looking to make his long-awaited acting comeback – and he just so happens to be perfect for the role of Green Lantern: Armie Hammer.

Saving Armie Hammer’s Career

Controversies over the last few years have plagued Hammer’s career. In early 2021, one of Hammer’s exes began circulating private messages that the star allegedly sent to other women. While they were inappropriately suggestive, the most serious offence came from his apparent “cannibalistic fantasies.” As you might have guessed, that didn’t sit well with studios, who immediately began blacklisting the Call Me By Your Name star.

While the content of the messages has been dismissed by the authorities, Hammer’s career hasn’t recovered from the blow. Ironically, that might be one of the reasons why he would be the perfect pick for a Green Lantern film.

The actor has mentioned in recent Instagram posts that he’s back in Los Angeles, which led some fans to believe he might be about to resume his acting career. The blow to his reputation could mean that Hammer would be open to most projects, and that fits Warner Bros.‘s current status after the disappointing sales of The Flash.

Armie Hammer Is Perfect As The DCU’s Green Lantern

Under James Gunn’s direction, DC Studios announced they would develop a new TV series based on the Lantern Corps. The show, titled Lanterns, would see Hal Jordan and John Stewart joining forces to investigate a murder. The cast is a complete mystery so far, with Nathan Fillion being the only known actor attached to the series.

A TV show sounds like the perfect chance for Armie Hammer to make his long-awaited comeback. It would lack the stress and expectations of a major feature film, but, at the same time, he would embody one of DC’s most iconic heroes. That alone would be enough to turn Hammer into a household name for DC fans.

Both Armie Hammer and James Gunn know what it feels like to be cancelled. Adding Hammer to Lanterns would be the perfect chance for the actor to get his career back on track and clear his name – just as Gunn did when he somehow resurrected The Suicide Squad.

RELATED: The DCU’s Batman Needs White Eyes—Here’s Why

Tell us, do you want to see Armie Hammer as Green Lantern in the DCU?