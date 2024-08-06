With James Gunn’s DCU likely recasting Barry Allen, fans have suggested Elliot Page as a replacement for Ezra Miller as The Flash, and, when you think about it, it’s a promising idea.

A New DC & A New Flash

The DC cinematic universe as we know it is about to change. The impending arrival of 2025’s Superman will usher in a new age for the franchise. Fans know exactly what that means: it’s time for DC to look for new actors. With David Corenswet ready to become the next Man of Steel, the rest of the Justice League awaits those who’ll embody them in James Gunn’s DCU.

While Superman will introduce other characters from the pages of DC’s publication history, most of the most significant characters are, understandably, out of the picture. Chief among them is the Scarlet Speedster, who’s had a complicated live-action history these past few years.

Ezra Miller Is Out

After the whole debacle with Ezra Miller, it’s not surprising to hear Warner Bros. might want a new actor for The Flash. Miller’s clashes with the law and notoriously chaotic private life mean that whoever comes next for the role needs to keep a much lower profile. Also, they should probably stay away from Hawaii – just to be safe.

That’s where Umbrella Academy‘s Elliot Page comes in. The transgender actor has seen a diminished film presence since transitioning, once starring in movies like Juno and Inception. Now, however, some fans believe they have found the perfect replacement for Ezra Miller.

Just want to take this moment to say Elliot Page would make a great Barry Allen, in case there's ever a need to, you know, cast a new Flash, for whatever reason. pic.twitter.com/61zGO2GKp1 — Lizzie 🤷🏻‍♀️ (@lizziethat) July 5, 2022

Elliot Page Is The Perfect Replacement For Ezra Miller As The Flash

The physical similarities, mostly when it comes to their faces, are immediately noticeable. As some fans comment online “They have the same haircut,” joking that “anyone with a bowl cut would do.” Still, there’s a small issue with the casting – something that will be up to James Gunn to solve.

Knowing the DCU might want to give a fresh spin to well-known origin stories and characters, the Scarlet Speedster might undergo a complete makeover for the next generation. By that, I mean that we still don’t know if it will be Barry Allen wearing the iconic red and golden threads.

Barry Allen, Again?

“Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four”- Pictured (L-R): Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash. Photo: Jeff Weddell/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Die-hard comic book fans agree it’s time for Barry Allen to retire from live-action The Flash adaptations. After all, he’s far from being the only person to use the name in the comics. Some fans believe Wally West might be a better pick for the new DCU , especially since Ezra Miller and 2023’s The Flash soured the character for casual viewers.

However, this is James Gunn we’re talking about here. The filmmaker is known for using obscure characters in his superhero films, and also for his love for Golden Age costumes. For all we know, Jay Garrick might be the next DCU flash, complete with his iconic winged helmet and all.

Still, if we end up getting a renewed Barry Allen in the DCU, Elliot Page could certainly bring something new to the superhero table. Page might not be as jacked as the comic book versions of the Flash, but still, the actor retains the same lithe characteristics we’ve come to expect from a speedster-type hero like The Flash. It’s only a matter of finding the right chance to reintroduce the Scarlet Speedster to the DCU, and maybe we’ll finally get to see that legendary race between Flash and Superman once and for all.

Tell us, would you like to see Elliot Page cast as the DCU’s new Flash?