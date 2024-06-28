Kurt Wimmer’s 2002 sci-fi movie Equilibrium introduced a new cinematic martial art known as “Gun Kata”, with Wimmer taking a meticulous approach to crafting the ballistic fighting style. But what is Gun Kata, and is it a real fighting style?

Equilibrium Introduced A Unique Fighting Style

Equilibrium is set in the post-World War III future of 2072, with the human race’s capacity to feel emotions deemed the source of man’s inhumanity to man. In this future, citizens of the new nation Libria take medication to suppress their emotions, with all emotional activity and stimuli outlawed and violators dubbed “sense offenders” and executed.

Equilibrium has frequently been compared to George Orwell’s dystopian sci-fi novel 1984, but that’s hardly the extent of its legacy. In addition to giving a pre-Batman Christian Bale one of his first leading roles in an action-heavy film, Equilibrium also put a whole new spin on the concept of Gun-fu – namely with Gun Kata.

Gun Kata or Gun Fu Explained

In the future of Equilibrium, the martial art Gun Kata is developed by Libria’s police force, the Grammaton Cleric. As explained by Angus MacFayden’s Vice Council DuPont, the Grammaton Cleric’s research into “thousands of recorded gun fights” determines “that the geometric distribution of antagonists in any gun battle is a statistically predictable element.”

The footwork, stances, and hand positioning of Gun Kata is designed to enable the practitioner to fire with maximum possible efficiency, while also positioning them to be clear of the standard trajectory of retaliatory gunfire from their enemies.

As seen in Equilibrium, Gun Kata is a beautiful and extremely lethal fictional martial art, with Bale’s cleric protagonist John Preston being a highly formidable master of the art. Equilibrium’s Gun Kata action scenes show Preston and other clerics wielding handguns like ballistic ninjas, adopting stances pulled right out of traditional martial arts forms.

Gun Kata even adjusts the grip Preston and other clerics use to hold their guns to be more akin to how martial artists often use sticks or bladed weapons. Gun Kata also trains the clerics to use two firearms in tandem with each other, which really turns up the heat on Equilibrium’s action scenes, but there’s also even more to Gun Kata than that.

The Gun As A Total Weapon

Per DuPont, Gun Kata “treats the gun as a total weapon”, and that includes not just using firearms as projectiles, but also as melee weapons. In one of Equilibrium’s big fight sequences, Preston – having begun to regain his ability to feel emotions after missing a dose of his medication – comes to the aide of a group of resistance fighters, and takes down a group of his fellow clerics to allow them to escape.

Here, instead of using his sidearms to simply shoot down his opponents, Preston grips both guns by the barrel and uses them as striking weapons, easily demolishing all the clerics surrounding him. In Equilibrium’s use of guns as both projectiles and melee weaponry, the influence of real-life martial arts is readily apparent in how the movie portrays Gun Kata in action. Additionally, there also seems to be some degree of variation in Libria in how Gun Kata is taught and trained.

Fluid or Planted Stances?

In the opening credits montage of Equilibrium, writer-director Kurt Wimmer appears performing a Gun Kata form. Wimmer’s movements in this brief snippet are very fluid and resemble kung fu forms, and that is contrasted in the Gun Kata training scene later in Equilibrium. Here, a class of cleric students train in Gun Kata forms in a manner that more closely resembles more rooted karate forms. This apparently stemmed from a difference in perspective between Wimmer and second unit director Jim Vickers, with the former favouring fluidity in the designing of Gun Kata while Vickers believed that more planted footwork and stances in designing Gun Kata.

Of course, one could easily head canon the two approaches to Gun Kata as not just equally valid, but variations on the same martial art within the world of Equilibrium. In any case, with the exception of the John Wick franchise, no 21st-century action movie has taken as unique of an approach to Gun-fu as Equilibrium, and the unforgettable cinematic martial art of Gun Kata is an essential part of its legacy as a cult classic.

Equilibrium In an oppressive future where all forms of feeling are illegal, a man in charge of enforcing the law rises to overthrow the system and state. Studio: Miramax Films Running Time: 107 minutes Release Date: December 6, 2002 Cast: Christian Bale, Sean Bean, Emily Watson, Taye Diggs, Angus Macfadyen, William Fichtner Director: Kurt Wimmer Writers: Kurt Wimmer Genre: Action, Drama, Sci-Fi Box Office: $5.3 million