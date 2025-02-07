Do you remember Hiro, the robotics whiz, and his adorable inflatable healthcare robot, Baymax? Well, the Big Hero 6 duo could end up being the next Disney characters to get the live-action treatment. Given the company’s recent history of remaking animated classics, this announcement may not sound all that astounding on its own. However, what may come as a surprise is that it’s suspected to be taking place within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This could mean a significant shift in the tone and style of the original story, which has sparked a lot of debate among fans.

While info surrounding the potential project is still scarce at the moment (would it be based on the animated movie or the Marvel comics?), it’s evident that fans have differing opinions on the idea of bringing these cherished characters into the MCU.

Some believe it’s better to draw from the comic book inspiration rather than animated movies, while others are thrilled about the chance to see the cute Disney characters introduced to the thrilling world of Marvel superheroes. Of course, there are those who just want Disney to concentrate on making an animated follow-up to the first Big Hero 6 film, and we have to say we wholeheartedly agree.

Image Credit: Disney

More than ten years have passed since the first movie’s release, and considering how well-received it was (I mean, it did win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature), it would be a shame not to see a follow-up to the original story on the big screen. Sure, we have Baymax! and Big Hero 6: The Series, but there’s always something a little more special about seeing these characters in a full-length feature film. Yet, if we really must endure a live-action Big Hero 6 remake in the MCU, it should, for obvious reasons, follow the comic book version.

First part yes…second part no.



OR….HEAR ME OUT….JUST MAKE AN ANIMATED SEQUEL @DISNEY pic.twitter.com/wUDhdbLLd3 — willlovesmovies (@willlovesmovies) April 20, 2024

A darker and more adult plot is one reason why the comic book series would work better in the MCU. In the comics, Baymax is a mean-looking green monster with shape-shifting abilities, but in the animated Big Hero 6 film, he is basically a cuddly marshmallow on two legs—albeit one with a very awesome armoured suit that can pack quite a punch.

Seeing Baymax in monster form fighting the Big Bads of the MCU feels more in line with the universe’s tone. That and we wouldn’t want Disney to destroy our collective image of the animated Baymax by transforming him into another lacklustre live-action reimagining.

I hate to always sound like a Debbie Downer when it comes to Disney adapting their animated classics into live-action films, but if past experience has taught us anything, it’s that they often, well, suck. Of course, this isn’t true for every single one of their adaptations—especially the more original stories—but the track record isn’t what you’d call promising.

Yet even with all the criticism these remakes receive, the rate at which Disney keeps churning them out appears to be increasing. In 2025 alone, there will be a live-action Snow White movie that has already racked up some pretty harsh criticism online and a Lilo & Stitch film, which I can honestly say most fans seem excited about.

It’s evident that Disney is relying on nostalgia to boost ticket sales. Still, a live-action Big Hero 6 set in the MCU may just be where they should draw the line—unless it’s a completely original story based on the comic book series, that is.

That said, rumours that Big Hero 6 will join the MCU have been circulating online since 2021 but get shot down every time it resurfaces. Hopefully, this time, it will be the same.